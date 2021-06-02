Before Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and others have featured in both Marvel and DC movies



Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe has joined the forged of Thor: Love and Thunder which stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt and Christian Bale. He was additionally seen in the DC universe taking part in the position of Jor-El in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Let's check out different actors who have been part of both Marvel and DC movies.

Christian Bale

Christian Bale is understood for her portrayal of Batman in Christopher Nolan's The Darkish Knight Trilogy. He'll now be seen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds, who is understood for his position of Deadpool franchise, has performed Inexperienced Lantern in 2011 DC movie.

Tom Hardy

Tom Hardy performed the masked villain named Bane in The Darkish Knight Rises and then went on to star as Venom, a Marvel movie.

JK Simmons

JK Simmons performed the editor-in-chief of the Day by day Bugle in Spider-Man. He additionally performed Commissioner James Gordon in Justice League (2016) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

Danny Huston

Danny Huston performed the position of Normal William Stryker in X-Males Origins: Wolverine. He then went on to star in Marvel Girl because the German politician Erich Ludendorff.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry is understood for taking part in Storm in X-Males (2000) and X2: X-Males United (2003). She additionally performed Catwoman in 2004.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck performed the character of Daredevil nevertheless it didn’t garner acceptance from the viewers. He then performed Batman in Batman Vs Superman: Daybreak of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

Tao Okamoto

Tao Okamoto performed Mariko Yashida in 2013’s The Wolverine. She was then seen as Lex Luthor’s secretary in the 2016 movie Batman Vs Superman: The Daybreak of Justice.

Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe performed Inexperienced Goblin in Spider-Man. He was additionally seen as Nuidis Vulko in DC’s Aquaman.

Michael Keaton

Michael Keaton performed Batman in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman Returns. He then featured as Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

