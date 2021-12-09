Before Saat Phere read seven huge rumors of Vicky Katrina wedding | Read Vicky Kaushal before Saat Phere – Seven rumors of Katrina Kaif’s marriage

First Rumor – Wedding Expenses First of all let's talk about the expenses in this grand wedding. So according to a report of Times of India, as big and grand as this wedding is happening, equally grand is being spent on this wedding. Not only this, if reports and rumors are to be believed, then Katrina Kaif herself is bearing 75 percent of the expenses of this wedding. Second Rumor – Honeymoon Now let's come to the second rumor related to marriage. Earlier there were reports that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal would leave for Maldives for honeymoon after marriage. It will be a very short holiday, after which both of them will immediately start completing the work of their unfinished films. But if the latest reports are to be believed, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to spend a few days in this resort after taking seven rounds and this will be their honeymoon. After spending some time here, both will leave for their respective shoots. The third rumor – how much was the deal The third rumor is about the deal related to this marriage. According to some reports, a big OTT platform offered Rs 100 crore to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to sell the exclusive footage of their wedding. At the same time, if some other reports are to be believed, then Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have sold their wedding footage to Amazon Prime India for Rs 80 crore.

Fourth Rumor – Pictures have sold out

While the deal of the video is believed to be a rumour, a rumor is believed to be completely true. Here are the wedding pictures. If reports are to be believed, like Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have also sold the exclusive rights to their wedding pictures to a major international magazine. That is, before this, no one can release these pictures anywhere. Not even Vicky and Katrina Kaif themselves.

Fifth Rumor – Strong Quarrel

The fifth rumor is that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif stopped at the house of Katrina’s special friends Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur on Diwali. No one is aware of this ritual. Only the families of both of them participated in this ritual. But then the news of both of them came out and there was a fierce fight between Vicky and Katrina about how this news was leaked.

Sixth rumor – crores have been taken home

The sixth rumor is that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to become neighbors of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma after marriage. Both have finalized an apartment in the same society, whose rent is around Rs.8 lakh per month. Vicky Kaushal has given security of Rs 1.5 crore for this apartment and has taken this apartment on rent for five years.

Seventh Rumor – Signing the film

The seventh and most unique rumor is that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are going to sign their first film together as a couple after becoming husband and wife. A very close and special friend of both of them is going to produce this film. It is worth mentioning that ever since the news of Vicky and Katrina being together, efforts are being made to bring both of them together on screen but both were waiting for the right opportunity.