Before Salman Khan Sanjay Dutt Was Blown Away By Aishwarya Rai Beauty

Mumbai. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been in quite a lot of headlines for his movies, controversies and affairs. Within the nineties, his identify was linked to Madhuri Dixit. Though only a few individuals know that earlier than the Salman-Aishwarya Rai love story began, Sanjay Dutt was heartbroken on seeing Aishwarya. When Sanjay Dutt’s sisters got here to learn about this, they warned the brother to not go close to Aishwarya, to get the quantity and to not ship flowers. Let’s learn about this attention-grabbing story-

Sisters warn, do not even attempt to go close to

Truly, this factor occurred when Aishwarya neither debuted in movies nor received the world magnificence pageant. Within the yr 1993, the then well-known fashions Aishwarya Rai and Sanjay Dutt did a canopy shoot for {a magazine}. In an interview, Sanjay Dutt informed that he had seen Aishwarya for the primary time in a cola commercial and was blown away. Sanjay’s first response on seeing Aishwarya was, ‘Who is that this lovely woman?’ Sanjay mentioned, ‘Aishwarya was very a lot favored by my sisters. They thought Aishwarya was very lovely. That they had met one another. My sisters had warned me…do not even attempt to get close to Aishwarya. Neither taking his quantity nor sending him flowers.

‘If movies come, magnificence will likely be gone’

On this interview, the actor spoke extra overtly about Aishwarya’s coming to movies and her magnificence. The actor mentioned that if she involves films, her magnificence will likely be gone. Elaborating his level, Sanjay mentioned, “If you come into this glamor business, it modifications you, makes you mature, it takes away your innocence. The sweetness that’s in Aishwarya right now will disappear. As a result of they need to deal with the glamor world and it isn’t simple. Sanjay jokingly mentioned on this dialog, ‘If Aishwarya will stand on the street, then all of the site visitors will cease and if I rise up then automobiles will likely be thrown at me.

Considerably, after this interview of Sanjay, Aishwarya turned Miss World in 1994. His first movie ‘Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya’ was launched in 1997. A decade later, Sanjay Dutt and Aishwarya labored collectively in two movies ‘Shabd’ and ‘Hum Kisi Se Kum Nahi’.