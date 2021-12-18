Before South Africa Test Series Head Coach Rahul Dravid And Virat Kohli Against Each Other in Foot Volley Match BCCI Shared Video

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid and Test captain Virat Kohli were seen face to face ahead of the Test series. This tour of 3-3 Test and ODI matches will run from 26 December to 23 January.

Indian cricket team head coach Rahul Dravid and Test captain Virat Kohli were seen face to face ahead of the Test series. This tour of 3-3 Test and ODI matches will run from 26 December to 23 January.

The Indian team has reached South Africa for a series of three Tests and three ODIs. The Test series will start in Johannesburg from 26 December. The Indian team played foot volley in its first training session. In this match, on one side was the team of Test captain Virat Kohli and on the other side was the team of head coach Rahul Dravid.

The video of this first training session of the Indian team was shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on its official Twitter handle. In this video, Indian players were seen playing foot volley, stretched and were also seen running.

In this video, Indian players were also seen having fun with each other while playing foot volley. Head coach Rahul Dravid was also seen making great kicks from the header in this video. India’s strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai also told about India’s training in this video.

He told that, ‘We stayed in the hard quarantine of Mumbai for the first three days and then traveled for a long flight of 10 hours. After this, he was also in hard quarantine here (Johannesburg) on ​​Friday. Today we went on training together. We ran, stretched. This (foot volley) is an Indian team game. It will take us 3-4 days to settle down.

In this video, Indian players were seen having fun with each other along with sports and training. To which Desai said, ‘This game and its accompanying jokes relax the players. Whatever tension they have brought from home, they can get away from it.

Full schedule of this tour of Indian team

Significantly, the Indian team will start the Test series in Johannesburg from 26 December. After the three-match Test series, three ODIs will also be played. The tour will conclude on 23 January. The T20 series was canceled making changes to the predetermined schedule. Earlier this tour was to start from December 17.