Before Suresh Raina Virat Kohli Also Talked About Ragging Incident With Him In Team India By Yuvraj Singh Harbhajan Singh To Touch Feet of Sachin Tendulkar

Suresh Raina had disclosed the case of ragging with him in his biography. Earlier, Virat Kohli has also narrated an anecdote with him about ragging in Team India. Virat had to kneel on the feet of Sachin Tendulkar

Ragging is such a tradition which is used not only in the education system but in every section. Sometimes it is used in a funny way and sometimes it also takes a dirty form. Recently, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina had exposed the wrongful ragging done to him at the Sports College in Lucknow. At the same time, before this, Virat Kohli has also disclosed the ragging done with him in Team India itself.

In fact, when Virat Kohli entered Team India, it used to be the era of Sachin Tendulkar’s dominance. Sachin’s stature inside the team has always been huge. Along with this, he has also got the title of God of Cricket. During that time Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were senior to Kohli.

Yuvraj and Harbhajan have always been funny. Both the players started having fun with the newly arrived Virat in the team. Both said that any new player who comes in the team has to touch Sachin’s feet first. Virat was also very surprised to hear this. But he listened to the seniors and went to touch Sachin’s feet.

Sachin got angry with Harbhajan and Yuvi

According to the news, when Virat Kohli reached to touch the feet of Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin was quite surprised. Sachin asked young Virat why are you doing this. Then Virat Kohli told him the whole thing. After which Sachin also got very angry with Yuvraj and Harbhajan. He had also scolded Yuvi and Bhajji fiercely.

It is worth mentioning that Suresh Raina had written in his biography ‘Believe’ that he used to be a special target of seniors in the sports hostel of Lucknow. Seniors used to get them to do their personal work. Different methods of ragging are used. Sometimes he would make them a rooster and sometimes they used to throw water on his face.

Suresh Raina wrote in his biography referring to a very dirty anecdote that when he was going to Agra for a tournament. He was sitting near the door on the train when the seniors came there to harass him. He wrote that, during this time a tall-stature boy sat on me and started urinating on my face.