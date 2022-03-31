Before the launch of OnePlus 10 Pro, the company reduced the price of OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G – Before the launch of OnePlus 10 Pro the company reduced the price of OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Smartphone maker OnePlus is going to launch its new phone OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India on 31 March i.e. tomorrow. Meanwhile, the company has cut the prices of its old model phones OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G. Up to Rs 5,000 has been reduced on phones with both these models.

New price of OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

The price for the OnePlus 9 5G 8GB RAM variant model has now come down to Rs 44,999 from Rs 49,999. Along with this, the price of 12GB RAM variant will now be reduced by Rs 5,000 to Rs 49,999. This new price will be applicable on Astral Black, Artic Sky and Winter Mist.

At the same time, the price of 8GB RAM variant of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has come down from Rs 64,999 to Rs 59,999 and for 12GB RAM it is now reduced from Rs 69,999 to Rs 64,999. It is available in Stellar Black, Pine Green and Morning Mist color variants. You can buy both these phones from the official website and Amazon India with the new price.

Let us know that tomorrow OnePlus can launch its phone Oneplus 10 Pro with OnePlus Buds Pro Silver Edition and Bullets Wireless Z2. Its launch will start tomorrow at 7.30 pm. Which you can watch on its official YouTube channel.

What will be special in OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

According to the information given on the website, it will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED as well as LTPO display. The display has 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+ and peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. The Indian model is expected to boot Android 12 based OxygenOS. Also, it will be powered on Snapdragon 8 Gen. It will be given super fast charging support with 5,000 mAh battery.

On the camera front, it consists of a triple camera system consisting of a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor, a 50-megapixel sensor with 150-degree field-of-view, and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera.