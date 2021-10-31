Before the match against New Zealand, Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur danced in each other’s arms, Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh made the video

After the defeat against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, people have suggested Team India to change its playing XI. People have suggested Ishan Kishan in place of Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing XI.

In the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India and New Zealand will meet on the evening of 31 October. A video of Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur before the match is viral on social media. You will definitely not be able to stop laughing after watching the video. The credit for making this video viral goes to Hitman i.e. Ritika Sajdeh, wife of Indian opener Rohit Sharma. He has shared this video on his social media account.

More than 9 lakh views have come on this video, while more than 1500 comments have been made. Those who commented include Natasha Stankovic, wife of Hardik Pandya, Preeti Narayanan, wife of Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ashita Sood Agarwal, wife of Mayank Agarwal. Even Ishan Kishan himself has made a very funny comment.

Ritika Sajdeh wrote in the caption of the video, ‘Our own little children.’ In the video, both Ishaan Kishan and Shardul Thakur are seen dancing by putting their arms in each other’s arms. Hardik Pandya is also present there, while Rohit Sharma is telling him to dance well. Small children of Indian cricketers were also present there during this time. Seeing Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur dancing like this, they were also seen enjoying a lot.

Ishan Kishan on Ritika Sajdeh’s post Ishan Kishan wrote, ‘Feeling very fortunate to have a chance to dance with Lord. Ha ha ha ha.’ Let us tell you that Shardul Thakur is also famous among his friends and fans as Lord Thakur. Ashita Sood Aggarwal wrote, ‘The kids look so cute! Happy Halloween!’

Let us inform that after the defeat against Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup, many people have suggested Team India to change its playing XI. Some people say that Ishan Kishan should be included in place of Hardik Pandya. At the same time, some people are advising to make Shardul Thakur a part of the playing XI instead of out-of-form Bhuvneshwar Kumar.