Before the release of ‘The Kashmir Files’ let’s take a look at some information related to this

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri’s much-loved film ‘The Kashmir Files’ is making a splash even before its worldwide release. After garnering praise for his previous critically acclaimed film ‘The Tashkent Files’, which won the coveted National Award earlier this year, Zee Studios and writer-director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri have come together to present another hard-heating film. collaborated again.

‘The Kashmir Files’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 26, 2022. But before the release let’s take a look at some interesting facts related to Kashmir which will make you more curious about this series. Kashmir was a rich center of Buddhist abstract learning and became the main transmitter of Buddhist thought for Tibet and China.

The famous paintings on the walls of Alchi in Ladakh are said to have been made by Kashmiri painters. Hinduism flourished here centuries ago, followed by Buddhism and Islam with the invasion of the Mughals. 9th century CE King Avanti Varman of the Utpal dynasty oversaw literature and construction works such as the Avantipur temple near Srinagar.

Here is the top center for learning and teaching Sanskrit in the largest university where Srichand – the son of Guru Nanak Devji received education. Not only this, the library of the Raghunath Temple in Jammu has more than 6000 manuscripts in several Indian languages. You will also get to know some such interesting information in this series, which you were probably unaware of till now.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the drama stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Pallavi Joshi, Bhasha Sumbali and Chinmay Mandlekar in stellar roles. Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’ written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri is scheduled to release in cinemas on January 26, 2022.

