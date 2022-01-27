Before the release of this film, Raj Kapoor had given up non-veg, did not even touch alcohol

Many stories of late actor Raj Kapoor of Bollywood industry are still famous. Raj Kapoor was an actor whose fan following was not only in India but also in Russia and China. Everyone knows how much he was fond of drinking alcohol. His tales of alcoholism have been very popular. But hardly anyone would know that he had even given up alcohol for the 1978 film ‘Satyam-Shivam-Sundaram’.

It is said that at the time of the release of the film, Raj Kapoor had become very superstitious. He had given up alcohol before the release for the success of the film. Not only this, he did not even touch non-veg for many days. Raj Kapoor was both the director and producer of this film. This film took Zeenat Aman to the heights overnight.

It is said about him that he used to finalize the song of his film only after asking the eunuchs. Raj Kapoor used to shoot most of his films in RK Studio. Where eunuchs used to come to meet him. After his approval, he used to decide the song.

Let us tell you that Bollywood Raj Kapoor is still remembered for his work. Along with this, one of the things that is talked about him is his fondness for alcohol. Raj Kapoor was so fond of drinking that he did not drink any common liquor. This was mentioned by his son Randhir Kapoor during a show. He told that his father used to drink only Johnnie Walker bought from London. He was so disgusted with drinking any other brand of liquor, he used to take his liquor with him to the parties too.

Raj Kapoor was very talented, he was an actor as well as a producer and director. He was the youngest director of his era. He started his career at the age of just 24. He made a mark in Hindi cinema with his different style and films. Raj Kapoor is also called the show man of Hindi cinema.