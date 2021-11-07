Before the UP elections, Sanjay Nishad’s BJP bluntly said – If the promise is not fulfilled, the alliance may be affected

He said that from November 9, his team is going to protest in all the districts of UP. He even said that the alliance could be in danger if the BJP did not fulfill its promise.

National President of Nishad Party Dr. Sanjay Nishad has created problems for BJP. He said on Sunday that people of Nishad community will not vote for BJP till the situation on reservation is clarified. Now it is the responsibility of BJP to fulfill its promise.

Legislative Council member Dr. Sanjay Nishad has earlier said that the Nishad Party will contest on its symbol in the fisher-dominated seats of Uttar Pradesh. They claim that their share in Uttar Pradesh, including all the sub-castes of the fishermen society, is close to 15 per cent. At present, there are seven MLAs of this society in the state. He said that until the fishermen’s rights are not given to them, they will not sit in peace. Dr. Sanjay said that seeing the increasing dominance of the Nishad Party in the opposition parties, there has been panic.

To win the elections in Uttar Pradesh after four months, the BJP has again started strengthening its political equations. The BJP had won a big victory in the 2017 assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with smaller caste-based parties. BJP has forged an alliance with Apna Dal(S) and Nishad Party to repeat the same success once again in the state. But there is no consensus among the allies regarding seat sharing.

It is worth noting that the politics of alliance in UP is getting very hot. Recently, the political mercury had gone up even after RLD’s Jayant Chaudhary met Priyanka Gandhi. Jayant Chaudhary returned to Delhi with Priyanka in Bhupesh Baghel’s chartered flight while his ticket was in another flight. Speculations are being made about Jayant Chaudhary coming to Delhi from Lucknow in a chartered flight with Priyanka Gandhi.