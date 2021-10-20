Before the UP elections, the leaders of her party started giving advice to Priyanka Gandhi, said – it is necessary to go with the Samajwadi Party

Imran said that Priyanka Gandhi is our leader, whatever she says will happen, but I am giving my opinion so that later no one should say that I did not warn.

Assembly elections are to be held in Uttar Pradesh in the year 2022. All the political parties have started preparations regarding this and all the big leaders are seen active.

Meanwhile, the statement of Congress National Secretary Imran Masood has come to the fore. In which he has advised his party’s senior leader Priyanka Gandhi and said that it is very important to take the support of Samajwadi Party in the coming elections.

Imran Masood said these things during a conversation with news channel Aaj Tak. When he was asked whether he was going to join Samajwadi Party, he said that there is nothing like this, he has not spoken to any SP leader about it.

He said that our target is that we have to make Rahul Gandhi the PM of the country in the year 2024, for this it is very important to remove the BJP government from UP. Everyone will have to make concerted efforts to remove BJP from the power of UP, only then this can be possible.

Imran said that the government can change within the country only when the BJP government is removed from UP and for this SP should be taken along and Samajwadi Party should be adopted by everyone with a big heart.

Let us tell you that Priyanka Gandhi seems very active regarding the UP elections. He was detained on Wednesday on his way to Agra. She was on her way to meet the relatives of the man who died in police custody. However, later he was given conditional permission to go to Agra.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi had made a lot of political headlines in the case of violence in Lakhimpur, UP. On this issue, he had tried to surround the Yogi government from all sides.