before-tokyo-olympics-athletes-like-milkha-singh-and-pt-usha-missed-olympic-medal-by-a-narrow-line-aditi-ashok-missed-bronze India had missed the medal by margin, Milkha Singh-PT Usha has also had this unwanted record

India has certainly made its best performance in Olympic history by winning 7 medals in the Tokyo Olympics, but India lost many medals being ranked number four. In this Olympics, India has secured 48th position by winning a total of 7 medals including one gold, two silver and four bronze. On the other hand, if many of India’s players had not missed in the last moments, then perhaps India’s medal count would have been in tens today.

Let us tell you that in the Tokyo Olympics, there were many players including the Indian women’s hockey team who missed out on the bronze medal by staying at number four. This was not only seen in the Tokyo Olympics, before that there have been many such Olympics where Indian players missed out on medals in the last moments.

If we talk about this Olympics itself, then the Indian women’s hockey team showed a great game. Defeated Australia in the quarterfinals, then despite taking the lead in the semi-finals, the team lost to Argentina. After this, despite leveling the match in the bronze medal match, the team lost 4-3 to Britain and the bronze medal hopes were shattered. Wrestler Deepak Poonia also lost his bronze medal match and finished fourth.

Indian women’s golfer Aditi Ashok kept herself in the race for a medal in the first three stages but missed out on the bronze medal by two shots after the fourth leg. Wrestler Anshu Malik also got a chance to win bronze in the repechage but he also missed this opportunity.

Unwanted record in the name of Milkha Singh and PT Usha

It was a matter of Tokyo Olympics, but even before that there were many veterans of India who missed out on medals even after reaching the threshold of winning a medal in the Olympics. The two biggest names in this are ‘Flying Sikh’ Milkha Singh and ‘Udanpari’ PT Usha.

In the 1960 Rome Olympics, legendary sprinter Milkha Singh missed out on a bronze medal in the 400 meters race by 0.10 seconds. At the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, PT Usha missed out on winning a medal in the 400m hurdles race by finishing second.

Apart from this, the Indian football team also missed out on a medal after losing the semi-finals in 1956. At the 1980 Moscow Olympics, the women’s hockey team finished fourth, losing to the then Soviet Union. If we talk about other sports, in 2004, the pair of tennis stars Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi and Kunjarani Devi finished fourth in weightlifting.

In the 2012 Olympics too, Indian shooters Joydeep Karmakar, Abhinav Bindra and first-time gymnast qualifier Dipa Karmakar also missed out on medals by a narrow margin. So this is India’s unwanted record so far, which India would like to forget in the 2024 Paris Olympics.





