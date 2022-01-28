Before UP election Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee joined Congress says my glamor will continue.

If given a chance, I will definitely stand in the election- Rani Chatterjee

After joining the Congress, Rani Chatterjee herself has said on the news of the election that I am doing a Congress campaign in UP. Let me tell the fans that I am not contesting elections. If given a chance, I will definitely stand in the election. It has started. On Congress’s Ladki Hoon Ladge Sakti Hoon campaign, Rani Chatterjee says that through this, eight lakh women have been promised jobs.

I will not become Sita from Geeta – Rani Chatterjee

Women in UP need support. Girls in UP are talented. They should be given a chance to leave the house. Regarding her hot and glamor style, Rani Chatterjee has said that there will be no change in my behavior after becoming a leader. I will not become Sita from the Gita. I have only shouldered the responsibility.

Glamor won’t go away from my account: Rani Chatterjee

I believe that my glamor will not end after joining politics. People should not think that I will go around wearing a Khadi saree. I will be the voice of youth. I am neither going to leave the gym nor the glamor will be removed from my account.

Rani Chatterjee’s bold style

Let us tell you that Rani Chatterjee is counted among the highest-paid actresses of the Bhojpuri industry. From the year 2004, Rani Chatterjee started her career with Bhojpuri film Susra Bada Paisawala. After this, he has given many hits with Lady Singham, Hera Pheri, Bhabhi Maa. Every year Rani Chatterjee is called in Big Boss with a huge amount.