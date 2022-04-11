Before Wedding with Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor 8 girlfriend name list deepika katrina mahira khan. Before marriage with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend name list Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Mahira Khan
Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor
The relationship between Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor lasted for a long time. Deepika Padukone’s name with Ranbir was such that she got RK’s name tattooed on her own neck. According to media reports, Deepika Padukone got cheated by Ranbir Kapoor. After which Deepika Padukone and Ranbir broke up. After separating from Ranbir, Deepika also got into depression.
Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor
After Deepika, the actress with whom Ranbir Kapoor’s name has been shadowed is Katrina Kaif. Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship with Katrina Kaif also came in front of the whole world. Even Deepika Padukone started visiting Ranbir Kapoor’s house. The two had a relationship for two years and broke up. Katrina Kaif was also very sad after the breakup with Ranbir.
Ranbir Kapoor with Ameesha Patel
After the breakup with Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor’s name was also associated with Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel. However, many news came out in the media regarding this. But like Deepika and Katrina, Ameesha Patel’s name has never been confirmed in the list of Ranbir’s girlfriends.
Ranbir Kapoor- Anvatika-Mahira
Before debuting in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor’s name was also linked to Avantika Malik. After a long time, the picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan also surfaced. Where both appeared together on the street of New York.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
There was a time when Priyanka Chopra’s name was also taken along with Ranbir Kapoor. It is said that both of them also dated each other. This occasion was during the film Barfi. Then their relationship did not go ahead. Finished in a short time.
Nargis Fakhri-Ranbir-Shruti Haasan
Ranbir Kapoor’s name was also shadowing Rockstar’s co-star Nargis Fakhri. Ranbir Kapoor’s name was also linked with Shruti Haasan due to working together in an advertisement with this.
Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir
Not only this, Ranbir Kapoor’s affair with Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor was also discussed in the early days of his career. When both made their debut.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.