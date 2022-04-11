Before Wedding with Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor 8 girlfriend name list deepika katrina mahira khan. Before marriage with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend name list Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Mahira Khan

Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor

The relationship between Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor lasted for a long time. Deepika Padukone’s name with Ranbir was such that she got RK’s name tattooed on her own neck. According to media reports, Deepika Padukone got cheated by Ranbir Kapoor. After which Deepika Padukone and Ranbir broke up. After separating from Ranbir, Deepika also got into depression.

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor

After Deepika, the actress with whom Ranbir Kapoor’s name has been shadowed is Katrina Kaif. Ranbir Kapoor’s relationship with Katrina Kaif also came in front of the whole world. Even Deepika Padukone started visiting Ranbir Kapoor’s house. The two had a relationship for two years and broke up. Katrina Kaif was also very sad after the breakup with Ranbir.

Ranbir Kapoor with Ameesha Patel

After the breakup with Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor’s name was also associated with Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel. However, many news came out in the media regarding this. But like Deepika and Katrina, Ameesha Patel’s name has never been confirmed in the list of Ranbir’s girlfriends.

Ranbir Kapoor- Anvatika-Mahira

Before debuting in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor’s name was also linked to Avantika Malik. After a long time, the picture of Ranbir Kapoor and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan also surfaced. Where both appeared together on the street of New York.

