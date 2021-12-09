Before wedding with vicky jain actress ankita lokhande hospitalized. Ankita Lokhande suffered a leg injury before marrying Vicky Jain

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande is getting married to her boyfriend Vicky Jain later this week. According to the information received, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande are going to get married between December 12 and 14. But it seems that Ankita has got an evil eye before marriage. Ankita Lokhande was busy with her family preparing for the wedding. Meanwhile, he suffered a serious injury to his leg. Ankita Lokhande had to go to the hospital before marriage.

According to media reports, Ankita Lokhande suffered a leg injury. After which he was admitted to the nearby hospital. According to the report of a website, Ankita Lokhande has sprained her leg. Immediately thereafter he was taken to the hospital. At present, Ankita Lokhande has been sent home from the hospital.

Ankita Lokhande has also posted a picture of her leg injury on her Instagram story. Also, Ankita Lokhande is enjoying Bigg Boss by staying in the house. Ankita Lokhande has also written a miss you message for both of her special friend Nishant Bhatt and Rashmi Desai’s picture post.

Let us tell you that Ankita Lokhande recently also posted pictures of her pre wedding with Vicky Jain. Where Ankita and Vicky are looking very happy with each other. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are dating each other for many years. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s friendship deepened after the breakup with Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita Lokhande was about to get married only last year. Ankita Lokhande was deeply shocked by the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. After coming out of it, they decided to get married. Ankita Lokhande has expressed love for Vicky Jain many times.

