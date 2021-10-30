Before you buy, know the complete details of the star rating of this premium hatchback from Maruti in Latin NCAP crash test

If you are planning to buy Maruti Baleno then it is important for you to know how many safety ratings this premium hatchback has got in Latin NCAP crash test.

There are many cars in the premium hatchback segment of the car sector in the country, in which a prominent name is Maruti Suzuki Baleno which is also the best selling popular hatchback of its company.

If you also like this premium hatchback and are planning to buy it, then before that know the complete details of the safety rating this car got in Latin NCAP crash test.

Known for its sporty design and premium features, Maruti Baleno has got zero star safety rating in crash tests conducted by Latin NCAP.

This premium hatchback from India has been judged on various parameters during the Latin NCAP crash test in which the performance of this car has been disappointing.

During the crash test its performance in adult occupant box was 20.03 percent, in terms of pedestrian protection 64.06 percent and in child occupant box its performance was 17.06 percent with which it got only 6.98 percent in safety assist box.

Apart from these parameters, the Maruti Baleno has also disappointed in the side and rear protection with this car being given very low numbers due to the lack of UN32.

Commenting on this performance in the crash test of Maruti Baleno, Latin NCAP Chairman Stephen Brodziak said that, it is unfortunate to see this premium car from Suzuki getting zero star rating.

Along with this, he also said that, this car is being promoted in other countries by saying that this car is fine and good, but now this car should be included in low safety.

After failing miserably in this crash test, according to experts, the sales of this car can be affected badly in India including other countries of the world.

Let us tell you that Maruti Belno is the best selling premium hatchback car of its company, which the company has launched in four variants with 1197 cc engine.

The car has a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connect. Apart from this, features like auto climate control, push button start-stop, passive keyless entry are available in the car.

Talking about the safety features of the car, safety features like dual airbags on the front seat, rear parking sensors, ABS, EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors have been provided. The starting price of this car is Rs 5.99 lakh which goes up to Rs 9.45 lakh in the top model.