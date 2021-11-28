Beginning of the century

All countries including India are trying their best to invest in Quantum. However, the problem of countries like India is that even the best minds here are being taken to foreign countries. Mere investing is not the way to be ahead in this quantum world. A company like Google focused on quantum as early as 2014 and has recently crossed a stage of quantum dominance. Countries who are serious about this technology know that the century of quantum is to begin in two-three decades and whoever wins it will continue to reign.

India will not be seen standing ahead in this line because 50 percent of the minds on which companies like Google are relying more are from India, who do not get the environment in their own country in which they can give their best. If we do not wake up now, then the coming century will not be able to give us any chance to repay the debt of our soil and land.