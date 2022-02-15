Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan reached son Taimur Ali Khan’s school wearing a short dress, crowd gathered to click pictures

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan dominates her cool style. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashion icon and grabs a lot of headlines for her fashion statements. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s looks come in limelight when she leaves the house. Something similar is happening now.

These days Kareena Kapoor Khan is giving full time to her family and fitness. In such a situation, recently Bebo reached her eldest son Taimur Ali Khan to drop her school. After the lockdown, everyone’s school colleges have opened and now all the children have started going to school. In such a situation, Kareena herself reached to drop her son Taimur to school.

As always, paparazzi thronged to spot Kareena Kapoor. In such a situation, there is a lot of discussion about the look of Kareena Kapoor Khan. When Kareena Kapoor arrived to drop her son off school wearing hot pants, everyone kept looking at her. Kareena Kapoor was seen helping son Taimur to hang the school bag.

This style of Taimur in uniform is being liked by the fans. Please tell that Taimur is Kareena’s eldest son. On 21 February 2021, Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second son, Jahangir. A few days later, Jahangir is about to turn one year old. Fans are very excited for Jahangir’s birthday celebration.

Also Read From the daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family to the daughter of the Kapoor family, heroines who got pregnant very late, some 38 and some 39 became mothers

Saif Ali Khan and actress Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in the year 2012. Before Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan was married to actress Amrita Singh, although after a few years both of them got divorced. While Saif has two children from Amrit, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif also has two sons from Kareena, Taimur Ali Khan and Jahangir Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor took the decision of marriage when her career was at the peak. Kareena had told that they met during the shooting of the film ‘Tashan’. But he rejected Saif’s marriage proposal twice.

The post Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives at son Taimur Ali Khan’s school wearing a short dress, crowd gathered to click pictures appeared first on Jansatta.



#Begum #Kareena #Kapoor #Khan #reached #son #Taimur #Ali #Khans #school #wearing #short #dress #crowd #gathered #click #pictures