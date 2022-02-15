Entertainment

Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan reached son Taimur Ali Khan’s school wearing a short dress, crowd gathered to click pictures

10 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan reached son Taimur Ali Khan’s school wearing a short dress, crowd gathered to click pictures
Written by admin
Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan reached son Taimur Ali Khan’s school wearing a short dress, crowd gathered to click pictures

Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan reached son Taimur Ali Khan’s school wearing a short dress, crowd gathered to click pictures

Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan reached son Taimur Ali Khan’s school wearing a short dress, crowd gathered to click pictures

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan dominates her cool style. Kareena Kapoor Khan is a fashion icon and grabs a lot of headlines for her fashion statements. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s looks come in limelight when she leaves the house. Something similar is happening now.

These days Kareena Kapoor Khan is giving full time to her family and fitness. In such a situation, recently Bebo reached her eldest son Taimur Ali Khan to drop her school. After the lockdown, everyone’s school colleges have opened and now all the children have started going to school. In such a situation, Kareena herself reached to drop her son Taimur to school.

As always, paparazzi thronged to spot Kareena Kapoor. In such a situation, there is a lot of discussion about the look of Kareena Kapoor Khan. When Kareena Kapoor arrived to drop her son off school wearing hot pants, everyone kept looking at her. Kareena Kapoor was seen helping son Taimur to hang the school bag.

This style of Taimur in uniform is being liked by the fans. Please tell that Taimur is Kareena’s eldest son. On 21 February 2021, Kareena Kapoor gave birth to her second son, Jahangir. A few days later, Jahangir is about to turn one year old. Fans are very excited for Jahangir’s birthday celebration.

Also Read
From the daughter-in-law of the Bachchan family to the daughter of the Kapoor family, heroines who got pregnant very late, some 38 and some 39 became mothers
READ Also  Next God of War delayed until 2022 but will come to PS4 too

Saif Ali Khan and actress Kareena Kapoor tied the knot in the year 2012. Before Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan was married to actress Amrita Singh, although after a few years both of them got divorced. While Saif has two children from Amrit, daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif also has two sons from Kareena, Taimur Ali Khan and Jahangir Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor took the decision of marriage when her career was at the peak. Kareena had told that they met during the shooting of the film ‘Tashan’. But he rejected Saif’s marriage proposal twice.

The post Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives at son Taimur Ali Khan’s school wearing a short dress, crowd gathered to click pictures appeared first on Jansatta.


#Begum #Kareena #Kapoor #Khan #reached #son #Taimur #Ali #Khans #school #wearing #short #dress #crowd #gathered #click #pictures

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Isha Deol slaps Amrita Rao in public: When Isha Deol slaps Amrita Rao for insulting her and says she deserves to know what happened

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment