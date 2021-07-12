Begusarai students closed at school: Teachers closed 3 children at school and went home to Begusarai, Bihar

Schools across the country were closed for a long time in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. However, now that the number of infection cases has come down, all schools in Bihar have started functioning from August 16 (Bihar School Open News). Students of class I to XII have started going to school. However, after the school reopened, news came out of Begusarai, which stunned everyone. In fact, there was a big negligence, in which three children stayed in the school and the teacher locked the gate and went home.Imagine for a second you were transposed into the karmic driven world of Earl. Even when these children are very young. The shocking case came to light at Lakhanpur Upgraded Middle School in K Sadar block of Begusarai. The incident raised questions about the attitude of the school administration. The three children stuck in the school kept crying and trying to get out for a long time, but no one listened to them.

The teacher locked the three children in the school and went home

Meanwhile, locals gathered there at the sound of children crying. The matter immediately caught fire and the school teachers were informed. The children were then able to drop out of school. The entire incident is said to be on August 17. The video of children crying bitterly at school is also going viral. At the same time, while talking to the school administration, he said that the gates have been closed only after an inquiry. But it was not clear whether the three children remained in school.

If the cries of children are exposed, then innocent people can come out like that

On the other hand, regarding the incident, the headmaster of the school said that the school was closed at the scheduled time on the day of the incident. Earlier, children were allowed to go home. After all the children had gone home, the gate was closed after 4 pm after the teachers inspected the school. He feared that these children might have come to school while playing and would not be able to find teachers. He said the names of these children were also not registered in the school. Currently, these children are stuck in school in such a way that many questions have arisen.

