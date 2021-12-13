Behen ji got the ghats of Banaras, Ayodhya rebuilt, Sudhanshu said this about Mayawati on the claim of BSP spokesperson

BSP spokesperson Dharamveer Chaudhary said that we do not campaign. He said that BJP people beat the slogan of religion.

Ahead of the UP assembly elections, new debates are taking place every day between the parties regarding claims on development works. Debate is also going on on TV channels regarding this. In one such debate, there was a fierce altercation between BSP spokesperson and BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi.

In fact, in a show running on Aaj Tak regarding Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, anchor Anjana Om Kashyap asked BSP spokesperson Dharamveer Choudhary for an answer regarding the funds released during Mayawati’s tenure. On this question of Anjana, he said- “All these ghats have been reconstructed in Banaras, in Ayodhya, it has happened in the time of Behenji ji. I am giving you complete information. We had also done the work of making a new one which was the path of circumambulation in Vrindavan.

The BSP spokesperson further said that we do not campaign. BJP people beat the slogan of religion. He said- They bring religion into politics. Sudhanshu Trivedi does the work of wearing a hat to religion. They were now saying that it was created by the grace of Baba Vishwanath. So by whose grace these more than 700 farmers died. By whose grace were these dogs eating the dead bodies in the Ganges?

Responding to these allegations of BSP spokesperson, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that he did not want such a debate to happen. BJP leader said- Their leaders do not take oath in the name of God. She is the only leader of India who said that I am a goddess. Make an offering to me”.

Sudhanshu Trivedi said that BSP funds must have gone up in the offerings of Mayawati, so it is not visible. He said- In today’s time, elephants have teeth to eat and show teeth and, here in politics, they have seen all this. The leader who does not take oath of God, should say that Ganesh is not elephant, Brahma Vishnu is Mahesh. You had also made a resolution in your mind, let us accept that too. We did it falsely.