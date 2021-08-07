Behind Durant, U.S. Men’s Basketball Finds Path to Olympic Gold

SAITAMA, Japan – Gregg Popovich, the head coach of the United States men’s basketball team, exhaled on Saturday afternoon as he contemplated his team’s 87-82 victory over France to claim a medal of Olympic gold.

“Do you know what sayonara means,” Popovich said with a smile. “This is how I feel now.”

It was that kind of summer for Popovich and the American players, who are still supposed to dominate international basketball, while still explaining how difficult it is to do so.

This time around, however, the difficulty seemed palpable. Players have described their road to the title as an odyssey. They were far from their families, far from home.

They had only a short time to get to know each other, just a few weeks to reach their peak and realize their potential against a field of experienced international teams that are improving rapidly. They ended up delivering – the gold was the team’s fourth in a row and 16th overall – but the result was not always assured.