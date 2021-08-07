Behind Durant, U.S. Men’s Basketball Finds Path to Olympic Gold
SAITAMA, Japan – Gregg Popovich, the head coach of the United States men’s basketball team, exhaled on Saturday afternoon as he contemplated his team’s 87-82 victory over France to claim a medal of Olympic gold.
“Do you know what sayonara means,” Popovich said with a smile. “This is how I feel now.”
It was that kind of summer for Popovich and the American players, who are still supposed to dominate international basketball, while still explaining how difficult it is to do so.
This time around, however, the difficulty seemed palpable. Players have described their road to the title as an odyssey. They were far from their families, far from home.
They had only a short time to get to know each other, just a few weeks to reach their peak and realize their potential against a field of experienced international teams that are improving rapidly. They ended up delivering – the gold was the team’s fourth in a row and 16th overall – but the result was not always assured.
The team lost two warm-up games in Las Vegas before flying to Japan for the Games. They abandoned their opening game in Tokyo against France, again raising questions about their level of preparation for these Games and their overall level of commitment to international basketball, which has marked differences from the game. of the NBA, including shorter quarterbacks and a 3-point line. which is closer to the basket.
What happened next was a gradual fulfillment that they hoped, but couldn’t be sure, would come.
“When you’re part of a squad that moves down to the second it’s just amazing to see,” said Kevin Durant, who has been the focal point and driving force behind the team’s offense throughout. throughout the tournament. “I am bound to these guys for life. It’s family for life. I’m grateful that we all committed to it from the start, stuck to it, and finished it.
Durant was once again spectacular for the American team, scoring 29 points and six rebounds. Damian Lillard said it was sometimes difficult not to just sit there and watch him play.
The French held Durant to 10 points in their victory over the United States in the group stage. But there’s not much a defense can do when Durant has reached a state of fluidity.
“We tried to make it tough for him, we tried to make him work as hard as he could, but it’s Kevin Durant, and he’s going to hit a few punches that only he can hit,” Rudy said. Gobert, the French center. “I think he’s basketball’s top scorer. He’s going to do what he does, especially on the bigger stage like the Olympics.
The differences from the first game between the two teams were pretty clear.
After this loss, Jrue Holiday admitted that he is still getting used to the ball used in international play, which has a slightly different feel than those used in the NBA France moved like a well-oiled machine, swirling around a American defense that seemed half-not slow.
But on Saturday, whenever France took a step, the Americans were there to escape and counterattack.
Vincent Collet, France’s longtime head coach, noted the evolution of the United States’ game between the two competitions. In both encounters, he and his players tried to squeeze the ball into the paint, where they had a huge advantage in terms of size. But in the final, the American Guards showed much more tenacity and pressure on the defense, making each pass a mini adventure.
Lost in the whirlwind of the Americans’ athletic defense, the French committed 18 turnovers, against 9.
“If we turned the ball over it was usually a bucket the other way around – they fed on it,” said Gobert, who led France with 16 points and eight rebounds before committing a foul in the dying seconds. Match. “With turnovers, three missed shots, those little things, you shoot yourself in the foot.”
If Durant was the spark plug in attack, Holiday was the most menacing presence in defense.
After the game, Draymond Green compared each opposing team’s offense to a fence unable to stop Holiday.
“He’s been bending each team’s fence from the moment he got off the plane,” said Green, calling Holiday the best defenseman on the ball in the NBA. “He was extremely special, and we couldn’t have done it without him.”
Holiday and Khris Middleton won an NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks on July 21. Seventeen days later, they became gold medalists.
“It’s been a hell of a summer,” Holiday said.
After a transcontinental flight, Holiday, Middleton and Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns arrived at the team hotel on the day of their first Olympics game, somewhat embodying the team’s grueling preparations for the Games.
So it was clear that the Americans, on Saturday afternoon, felt great pride in the team’s progress since that opening night loss.
Durant said the players held a team meeting after that first game, without coaches, to reaffirm their commitment to improve, to solidify as a group.
Lillard admitted there was a feeling of relief mixed with glee as the players celebrated on the field after the game, draping themselves in American flags.
“It’s an underestimated thing,” said Lillard of the difficulty of uniting NBA superstars into one national team. “It looks good, but we are competing with top players, and when they are connected the way they are, it makes it even more difficult.”
“Finally, getting there, pulling out the gold medal game, it’s like you’re almost expiring,” Lillard said.
So it’s no surprise that Popovich looked exhausted, ready to rest and cool off, as he reflected on the journey he and his players had taken.
“I can’t wait to get back to the hotel and have… something,” Popovich said, making Green and Durant laugh.
