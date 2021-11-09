Behind Elon Musk’s Twitter Poll Is a Tax Bill Coming Due

Elon Musk may have been forced to sell a large portion of his Tesla shares, even though he did not issue an unusual Twitter pledge over the weekend. Mr Musk on Saturday voted on whether to sell a 10 per cent stake in his company to Twitter users. The poll appeared to be a response to the democratic proposal to tax the unrealistic profits of billionaires.

“Lately unrealistic profits have become a tax evasion tool, so I propose to sell 10% of my Tesla stock,” he said. Tweeted. Mr Musk said he was raising questions because he did not receive a cash salary as Tesla’s chief executive and therefore had no way of paying the big tax bill without selling some of his Tesla shares, which became the majority. Of his wealth.

Mr Musk wrote in a follow-up tweet that he would “follow the results of this poll, it will go any way.” Shares of Tesla fell nearly 5 percent on Monday.

They closed the polls on Sunday, with nearly 3.5 million votes cast, with 58 percent of the vote going to sell to them. Mr Musk did not confirm what he would do, but after the vote closed, he tweeted, “I am ready to accept either result.”