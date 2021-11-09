Behind Elon Musk’s Twitter Poll Is a Tax Bill Coming Due
Elon Musk may have been forced to sell a large portion of his Tesla shares, even though he did not issue an unusual Twitter pledge over the weekend. Mr Musk on Saturday voted on whether to sell a 10 per cent stake in his company to Twitter users. The poll appeared to be a response to the democratic proposal to tax the unrealistic profits of billionaires.
“Lately unrealistic profits have become a tax evasion tool, so I propose to sell 10% of my Tesla stock,” he said. Tweeted. Mr Musk said he was raising questions because he did not receive a cash salary as Tesla’s chief executive and therefore had no way of paying the big tax bill without selling some of his Tesla shares, which became the majority. Of his wealth.
Mr Musk wrote in a follow-up tweet that he would “follow the results of this poll, it will go any way.” Shares of Tesla fell nearly 5 percent on Monday.
They closed the polls on Sunday, with nearly 3.5 million votes cast, with 58 percent of the vote going to sell to them. Mr Musk did not confirm what he would do, but after the vote closed, he tweeted, “I am ready to accept either result.”
Either way, Mr Musk will soon have to sell a large chunk of his shares. It has 23 million stock options that were offered in 2012. Those options are inherent and will expire in August 2022. Most stock grants allow executives to avoid paying taxes for years, and perhaps permanently, until they sell. Converting options yields shares.
But Brian Foley, an executive compensation consultant, says Mr. Given the size of the Musk grant and the way it was designed, many of its 2012 options are unlikely to qualify for priority tax treatment. This means Mr. If Musk uses the subsidy, he will have to pay income tax, which is just under 30 billion at current prices. Its tax bill could be as high as 10 billion, depending on what percentage of the options are not eligible for priority treatment.
“It’s a ticking tax time bomb,” Mr Foley said of Mr Musk’s stock options. “Offhand I can’t think of any way to pay him taxes.”
What’s more, Mr. Musk will have to sell more shares than he needs to pay his tax bill. It owns 17 percent of Tesla, currently valued at about $ 200 billion. That means his weekend tweet promises to sell approximately $ 20 billion worth of Tesla shares.
While many analysts say Tesla’s stock is already overvalued, a potential sell-off could hurt Tesla’s stock. The market value of the company has recently crossed $ 1 trillion, making it one of only five US publicly traded companies.
Even so, James Cox, a professor at Duke University Law School and an expert in securities law, said it was difficult for Mr Musk to return to his Twitter pledge.
“It’s a no-win situation,” Mr Cox said. “In securities law, the problem is that this can be seen as a misrepresentation that was intended to mislead Musk’s tweets if sold by another shareholder.”
But Mr Cox said winning would be a difficult case, as the chief executive was allowed to make statements and change his mind, as long as he said what he had said.
This is not the first time Mr Musk has been in trouble over his tweet. In late 2018, he and Tesla filed a lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission, without admitting guilt, for tweeting about a possible sale of Tesla that never happened. Mr Musk was also accused of defamation in 2018 after a diver who helped rescue children trapped in a cave in Thailand was called a “pedophile” on Twitter. Mr Musk won the suit.
Daniel Ives, a stock analyst at Wedbush Securities who follows Tesla, called Mr Musk’s latest Twitter pledge “strange”, but said he thought the stock, which is up more than 60 per cent this year, would continue to rise alongside Mr Musk. Considering Tesla’s prospects and investor enthusiasm for the company, withholding a portion of its holdings.
“Musk was expected to sell some of its Tesla stock before the end of the year, but a 10 per cent sale of its ownership would have a translated Twitter vote,” Mr Ives said. “This weekend’s Twitter poll was weird for Elon, too.”
