Behind the Masks, a Mystery: How Often Do the Vaccinated Spread the Virus?

Either way, the data the CDC is examining suggests that even fully immune people may be reluctant vectors for the virus. “We believe that on an individual level they could do this, which is why we have updated our recommendation,” Dr Walensky said in his email to The Times.

The finding also suggests that vaccinated people who are exposed to the virus should get tested, even if they feel well. (In Britain, vaccinated people who come into contact with a known case must self-isolate for 10 days.)

The new data does not mean that the vaccines are ineffective. Vaccines still powerfully prevent serious illness and death, as they were meant to do, and people with breakthrough infections very rarely end up in hospital.

Updated July 29, 2021, 3:22 p.m. ET

About 97% of people hospitalized with Covid-19 are not vaccinated, according to CDC data. But scientists even warned last year that vaccines might not completely prevent infection or transmission. (Immunity against natural infections may offer even less protection.)

Previous versions of the virus rarely crossed the vaccination barrier, prompting the CDC to report in May that those vaccinated could go indoors without a mask. But the usual rules don’t seem to apply to the Delta variant.

The variant is twice as contagious as the original virus, and one study suggested that the amount of virus in unvaccinated people infected with Delta could be a thousand times higher than in people infected with the original version of the virus. CDC data supports this conclusion, said an expert familiar with the findings.