Behind the scenes of the dramatic season of The Celebrity Apprentice

There’s been no scarcity of drama onscreen, but it surely appears like there’s been much more chaos behind-the-scenes on the set of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia this season.

In response to a report by New Thought journal on Monday, there have been accusations of perceived unfair benefits, particular remedy when it got here to make-up allowances, and celebrities threatening to stop.

In the meantime, producers used intelligent techniques to assist generate further drama, whereas some of the contestants shaped secret alliances off-camera.

Scandal: Whereas there’s been no scarcity of drama onscreen, it would not even come near what went on behind the scenes on the set of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia. Pictured, Camilla Franks

Some of this 12 months’s contestants have been rumoured to have prearranged ‘huge cheques for his or her chosen charities’ earlier than they appeared on the present.

As a result of of this, many of the celebrities who hadn’t organised cash upfront felt like their co-stars have been had an unfair benefit.

Talking to New Thought, a manufacturing assistant for the present revealed that some contestants got extra make-up assistants than others.

Behind the scenes: In response to a report by New Thought journal on Monday, there have been accusations of dishonest, particular remedy when it got here to make-up allowances, and celebrities threatening to stop. Pictured, Michelle Bridges READ Also Race, Pop and Power: Alexandra Burke says she was once told to 'bleach her skin' to 'sell records'

All made up: Talking to New Thought, a manufacturing assistant for the present revealed that some contestants got extra make-up assistants than others. Pictured, Martha Kalifatidis

‘If it was on-brand to your character or persona sort to be flawless, you have been allowed an entourage – take two guesses who!’ they added.

And with the typically intimidating Lord Alan Sugar assuming the position of chief government officer on this 12 months’s present, many of the contestants threatened to stroll.

After repeatedly going through the wrath of the 74-year-old enterprise magnate, many began to ‘query if the present was even value it’.

Put to the check: Contestants have been typically left feeling hungry and exhausted in an try and put on them down

However producers managed to maintain the fed up celebrities on the present, and even employed sneaky techniques to generate much more drama.

Contestants have been typically left feeling hungry and exhausted in an try and put on them down.

‘The celebrities have been at all times up early and taking pictures all day – the hours are very lengthy,’ a supply informed New Thought.

Boss: With the typically intimidating Lord Alan Sugar (pictured) assuming the position of chief government officer on this 12 months’s present, many of the contestants threatened to stroll

‘The normal consensus from the forged was that they have been the most attention-grabbing to producers once they have been on edge!’

In the meantime, different celebrities have been accused of forming a ‘secret alliance’, with the most noticeable one being between Shaynna Blaze and Martha Kalifatidis.

A supply claimed they ‘each had smugness’ and accused of them of being ‘overly acquainted’ with the present’s crew.

Too shut for consolation: In the meantime, different celebrities have been accused of forming a ‘secret alliance’, with the most noticeable one being between Shaynna Blaze and Martha (pictured)

Shaynna, 58, even referred to as out Lord Sugar after he informed her she had a ‘face like a slapped a**e’.

‘You’ll be able to’t speak about folks and their bodily look in a derogatory method to get an affordable snort,’ she informed him.

The billionaire businessman later apologised for his crude remarks.

Each day Mail Australia has reached out to Channel 9 for remark.