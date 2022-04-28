Beijing classes go online as COVID-19 restrictions tighten



All schools in the city of Beijing are being closed to prevent a larger COVID-19 outbreak in the Chinese capital.

With 21 million homes, Beijing has already ordered a three-point mass trial, including a third set for Friday.

Beijing’s education bureau has instructed all schools to finish classes from Friday. The bureau said it had not determined when they would resume.

It was not clear whether schools would be able to offer virtual classes or allow students to take important exams back.

More than 30% of the total cases in Beijing are students, whose clusters are linked to six schools and two kindergartens in the city’s Chawang district.

On Thursday, residents of two Chawang housing compounds were instructed to stay inside and some clinics and businesses were closed.

Beijing officials reported 50 new cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of coronavirus waves to about 150.

The country’s health authorities say there are 11,285 new cases across mainland China, most of which are still in Shanghai.

An additional 47 deaths have been confirmed in the city of 25 million, with many residents now in the fourth week of the lockdown.

All schools in Shanghai have been online since last month.

On Wednesday, Shanghai authorities said they would analyze the results of the new test to see if the surrounding areas could relax the virus.

Following global criticism and reports Food And drug shortages, leaders Promise Loose last week Anti-virus Regulations on truck drivers that hinder supply and trade.

A deputy mayor, Zhang Wei, has promised “all efforts” to address the problems caused by the food shortage.

The city is trying to achieve a “social zero covid”, with new cases being identified among those already under surveillance.

Although China’s overall vaccination rate is about 90%, only 62% of people over the age of 60 in Shanghai have been vaccinated.

