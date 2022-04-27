Beijing conducts mass COVID testing, enforces lockdowns



Residents of Beijing lined up for throat swabs as workers cordoned off and police restricted those who could leave a lock-down area on Tuesday when health officials said 22 new COVID-19 cases had been found in the last 24 hours.

Mass tests were extended to 11 of the 16 districts in the Chinese capital, and Beijing tested about 3.8 million people in Chawang District on Monday.

Chawang has the highest incidence in the Beijing outbreak – although all but one of the five people tested together have had negative results.

Since the outbreak was discovered five days ago, the total number of infections has risen to 92.

Some apartment buildings and residential complexes have been locked down, and other cities have been shut down because the Omicron variant is spreading.

No deaths were recorded – although a preliminary announcement of the test in a district on Monday sent customers into a frenzy – and public transport was reported to be operating normally.

Last Friday, city officials suspended classes for a week after 10 high school students tested positive.

Local media then reported that the city government had also personally ordered the suspension of post-school activities in Chawang district.

The other four cases were counted separately.

The prevalence in the city is smaller than in Shanghai, where the number of cases has exceeded 500,000 and at least 190 people have died.

Sanctions have been relaxed for some of its residents following severe lockdowns and food and drug shortages.

Of Shanghai Lockdown And the strict “Zero-Covid” strategy has attracted worldwide attention.

Authorities there are implementing a three-tier system that allows residents to leave their homes if there is nothing new in their area. Infection Last week.

They can leave the area after two weeks without a lawsuit.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.