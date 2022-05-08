Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong’s next leader



HONG KONG – John Lee was elected Hong Kong’s next leader on Sunday, after winning 99% of the vote cast by a broadly pro-Beijing election committee.

Lee received 1,416 votes in the chief executive election, far more than the 751 votes he needed to win and had the highest support for the city’s top leadership position. On Sunday morning, about 1,500 members of the selection committee cast their ballots by secret ballot.

“I look forward to starting a new chapter together for all of us, a caring, open and vibrant Hong Kong and a Hong Kong that will be filled with opportunity and harmony,” Lee said in his victory speech.

Lee will replace current leader Carrie Lam on July 1.

As the sole candidate in the election, Lee was widely expected to win, especially since he had the support of Beijing and last month received 786 nominations from members of the election committee in support of his candidacy.

Lam congratulated Lee in a statement and said he would submit the election results to Beijing.

“The current government and I will ensure a smooth transition with the elected chief executives. We will provide all necessary support for the new government to take office,” Lam said in a statement.

The election follows major changes to Hong Kong’s electoral law last year to ensure that only Beijing-loyal “patriots” can hold office. The legislature was also reorganized for all but the voice of the opposition was eliminated.

The broader system surrounding the pre-determined outcome speaks to Beijing’s desire for a mockery of democracy. Although they voted by secret ballot, all Hong Kong selectors were carefully scrutinized.

The Chinese government’s liaison office in Hong Kong also congratulated Lee in a statement, saying the election was “fair, fair and orderly in accordance with the law.”

The statement said, “Lee received many nominations and was elected with a high turnout of 1,416 votes. This is not only the proud choice of the selection committee, but also a strong expression of public opinion.”

Mainland China’s Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council also congratulated Lee in a statement, saying the “successful election” proved that the city’s new electoral system is in line with the “good” and “one country, two systems” framework. Is ruled by Hong Kong.

The statement added that the new chief executive would lead the Hong Kong government and “people at all levels to move forward in unity.”

The British annexed Hong Kong to mainland China in 1997 under the “one country, two systems” framework, which promised the city some freedoms not found on the mainland, including freedom of speech and assembly.

Critics say these freedoms have been curtailed in recent years as Beijing has imposed greater control over the former British colony.

On Sunday morning, three members of the local activist group, the League of Social Democrats, protested the election by trying to march to the polls while displaying a banner demanding universal suffrage that would allow Hong Kongers to vote for both the legislature and the chief. Executive.

The banner read, “Human rights over power, people are bigger than the country.” “One person, one vote for the chief executive. Immediately exercise dual universal suffrage.”

Before the police arrived, a protester was lifting the flyer and surrounded the protesters and banners. Police also searched the belongings’ belongings and removed their personal details, though no one was immediately arrested.

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy camp has long demanded universal suffrage, saying the city has been promised its own constitution, a basic law. It was also a key demand in the 2014 Umbrella Revolution protests and the 2019 anti-government protests.

Lee’s role as Hong Kong’s next leader has raised concerns that Beijing could tighten its grip on Hong Kong. He has spent most of his civil service career in the police and security bureaus and is an outspoken and staunch supporter of a national security law enacted in Hong Kong in 2020 to dissent.

Its rise stemmed from widespread anti-government protests in 2019 that escalated into violent clashes. As security secretary, he oversaw police crackdowns on protesters with tear gas and rubber bullets, then arrested many of them later.

More than 150 people have been arrested under the Security Act, which prohibits separatism, insurgency, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to interfere in the affairs of the city. Almost all prominent pro-democracy activists have been jailed, others have fled abroad or fled in fear.

Thousands of residents have fled the city of 7.4 million people, including many professionals and expatriates, amid protests in 2019 and subsequent drastic epidemic restrictions.

In his election campaign in the weeks leading up to Sunday’s election, Lee pledged to enact long-term local legislation to protect against security threats and to increase housing supplies in the world’s most expensive real estate market.

He further said that he would improve the competitiveness of the city and lay a solid foundation for the development of Hong Kong.