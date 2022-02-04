Beijing Olympics: What to know about the 2022 Winter Games



The Beijing Winter Olympics begin just months after the end of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The Winter Games will be held in China for the first time. Previous games were held in 2018 in Pyongyang, South Korea and in 2014 in Sochi, Russia. Beijing is set to be the first city to host the Winter and Summer Olympics.

In 2018, Norway finished with the most (39) medals. Norway also tied 14 goals with Germany. The United States finished with nine gold, eight silver and six bronze medals out of a total of 23. The United States ranks fourth in the number of gold medals and total medals.

Since the nations are about to unite in China, everyone there will have to face many obstacles. Read below for more.

How to see

Fans can watch the Olympics on NBC and NBC’s Peacock app This will be a historic moment for the company as it broadcasts both the Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl in the same month.

However, coverage may be a little lacking. NBC says it will not send a full host of announcers for the Olympics and will mostly work from its Connecticut studio. Mike Tiriko will be in Beijing.

“Over the last three months, there have been significant changes on a daily basis, forcing us to adjust our plans many times over. And I hope that this will continue along with the challenge of hosting the Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, head of NBC’s Olympic Production Unit. This month, via Boston.com.

“With the changing situation of COVID and China’s zero-tolerance policy, it has added a layer of complexity to all of this, so we need to make sure we can provide the same quality experience to the American audience. That’s why we’re split in two. The city.”

Competitions will begin on Wednesday, February 2 with the start of curling events. The opening ceremony of the Olympics will start on Friday, February 4 The medals will be awarded in various competitions on Saturday, February 5

Carrying the US flag

Olympic bobsleder Elana Meyers Taylor and curler John Schuster have been named Team USA flag bearers. However, Myers Taylor will not be able to attend the opening ceremony because he tested positive for COVID-19. Speed ​​skater Brittany Boy will replace Meyers Taylor.

Who is Team USA?

The United States will send a list filled with previous medalists. The experienced team includes Shawn White, Mikela Shifrin, Nathan Chen, Hillary Knight, Chloe Kim and others. Click here to see the full list.

How many races are competing?

During the Winter Games, 91 countries and more than 2,800 athletes will compete in seven games in 109 events. Some countries will not send diplomats to the Games with the Chinese government on various issues. Australia, Belgium, Britain, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Kosovo, Lithuania, Taiwan and the United States were among the countries boycotting the diplomacy.

Beijing Olympics: Representing Team USA

Coronavirus

Coronavirus is still at the forefront of the Games, and China is pursuing strict anti-virus policies in hopes of stopping any spread.

Anyone going to the Olympics – athletes, team members and the media – will have to be vaccinated and have two negative tests before going to China and will be tested at the airport upon arrival. During the games, everyone will get a throat swab every day for the PCR test and the results will come back within a day.

If someone’s symptoms are positive, they will go straight to the hospital. Those who do not have symptoms will be kept in a dedicated hotel for isolation. In both cases, the athlete will not be able to participate until the discharge is cleared. To quit, an athlete will need multiple negative tests. Organizers say those with low-level signs of the virus will face a brief isolation period.

Strange rules

There will be limited attendance for those attending the Beijing Olympics. Tickets are limited to the number of “selected” visitors from mainland China, rather than the general public, due to coronavirus concerns.

As far as cheering goes, fans who are present are asked to clap and clap for their country and athletes instead of chanting and cheering – as the Tokyo organizers did in the summer.

Protest

China has warned foreign athletes that they could face punishment for making “statements against the Olympic spirit” who follow similar warnings from human rights activists concerned about public liberties during the Games.

Yang Shu, deputy director general of international relations for the Beijing Organizing Committee (BOC), said: “I am confident that any expression that is consistent with the spirit of the Olympics will be protected.”

American athletes create a storm of fire at the Summer Games with political protests in Tokyo. The US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) has changed its rules to allow U.S. athletes to return home without having to face the consequences. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) allows demonstrations before the event begins and before athletes reach the medal stand.

Peter Aitken of the Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.