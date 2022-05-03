Beijing preps COVID-19 hospital facilities, orders more testing



Beijing is preparing new hospital facilities to deal with its COVID-19 wave.

State media reported Tuesday that a 1,000-bed hospital in Xiaotang, built for the 2003 SARS outbreak, had been rebuilt, and city officials said Saturday they were setting up a 10,000-bed quarantine facility at China’s National Exhibition Center.

According to The Associated Press, reports have largely disappeared and the number of new cases remains low.

Beijing authorities said there were 72 more cases on Tuesday.

About 450 cases were reported during the two-week outbreak in the Chinese capital.

With 21 million homes, Beijing has already ordered multiple rounds of mass testing.

Three more rounds of testing have been ordered since Tuesday and a negative test result obtained within the previous 48 hours is required to enter most public spaces.

To reduce the spread, some communities have been locked down.

Last week, the Beijing Education Bureau Order To finish all school classes; It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.

It was not clear whether schools would be able to offer virtual classes or allow students to take important exams back.

Beijing has ordered the closure of restaurants and gyms for the May Day national holiday, which lasts until Wednesday.

Additionally, some of the city’s major tourist sites, including the Forbidden City and Beijing Zoo, will close their indoor exhibition halls from Tuesday.

Although China is stuck in a “zero-covid” system, Beijing has not yet implemented comprehensive city-wide measures.

This all comes at a time when Shanghai is slowly starting to ease the lockdown restrictions that have limited the city to 26 million people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.