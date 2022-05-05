Beijing relaxes COVID quarantine restrictions, Hong Kong reopens beaches



While a new COVID-19 wave is threatening Beijing, Hong Kong is recovering from its worst outbreak so far.

Hong Kong reopened the beach and pool on Thursday, the heel of a wave that killed 9,000.

The city has reduced restrictions as the number of cases and deaths has dropped from a high of about 300 per day in March.

Beijing has shut down subway stations in the Kovid wave

Restaurants are now allowed to seat up to eight customers per table, and masks will no longer be required for outdoor practice.

Additional facilitation is set to begin May 19, when bars and clubs will be allowed to reopen and dining establishments will be allowed to serve customers until midnight.

To make things even easier, foreigners in the Chinese capital city will now need to quarantine the hotel for only 10 days, followed by another week of home isolation.

The previous regulations required a 21-day isolation, of which at least 14 were in a hotel.

On Wednesday, Beijing closed 60 subway stations, accounting for more than 10% of the city’s system.

Globally, the number of covid cases decreased again last week: WHO

Several communities were isolated and schools closed in an effort to prevent infection. Restaurants and bars are restricted to takeouts, and gyms are also closed.

Some major tourist sites have limited access, operate only in partial capacity and close the indoor exhibition hall.

Mass examination For Beijing residents to continue, people will have to do three tests throughout the week.

Significantly, access to most public spaces requires a negative test result obtained within the previous 48 hours.

On Thursday, Beijing reported 50 new cases.

Authorities hope to avoid massive lockdown measures – and a “zero-covid” strategy seen in Shanghai and elsewhere.

On Tuesday, authorities worked to prepare the facilities for the new hospital.

State media reported that a 1,000-bed hospital had been rebuilt in Xiaotang, built for the 2003 SARS outbreak, and city officials said Saturday they were setting up a 10,000-bed quarantine facility at China’s National Exhibition Center.

