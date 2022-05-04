Beijing shutters subway stations amid COVID surge



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Beijing closed 60 subway stations on Wednesday as COVID-19 spread through the city.

More than 10% of the city’s vast system is responsible for closure.

Beijing builds Covid-19 hospital facility, orders further tests

Beijing subway authorities have simply said that most of the downtown stations are being closed.

No service resumption date was given.

The move comes as the city has recorded 51 new cases.

Several communities were isolated and schools closed in an effort to prevent infection. Restaurants and bars are restricted to takeouts, and gyms are also closed.

Some major tourist sites have limited access, operate only in partial capacity and close the indoor exhibition hall.

NYC COVID-19 case, increased level of alertness

Mass examinations for Beijing residents continue, with people having to take three exams throughout the week.

Access to most public spaces requires a negative test result obtained within the previous 48 hours.

On Tuesday, authorities began preparing the facilities for the new hospital.

State media reported that a 1,000-bed hospital had been rebuilt in Xiaotang, built for the 2003 SARS outbreak, and city officials said Saturday they were setting up a 10,000-bed quarantine facility at China’s National Exhibition Center.

Authorities hope to avoid massive lockdown measures – and a “zero-covid” strategy seen in Shanghai and elsewhere.

The country’s largest city, which is about to reopen, reported 4,982 more cases and 16 deaths on Wednesday – a steady decline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.