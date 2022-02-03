Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 India calls Galwan torchbearer incident regrettable Doordarshan Not Telecast Opening Closing Ceremony

India has boycotted the opening and closing ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Olympics 2022. Indian representatives will not attend the program and the opening and closing ceremony will not be telecast on Doordarshan.

In fact, China honored a military commander of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), its country’s army involved in the Galvan Valley conflict, as an Olympic torch bearer. Subsequently, India decided that the Indian Embassy in-charge in Beijing would not attend the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Winter Olympics (2022 Beijing Winter Olympics).

On the other hand, a top US lawmaker has termed this action of China as shameful. Republican Senator Jim Risch, ranking member of the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, also said that the US will continue to support India’s sovereignty.

Jim tweeted, “It is shameful that Beijing chose to hold the Olympic 2022 torch bearer who was part of the military command that attacked India in 2020.” Uighurs are massacred Muslims. The US will continue to support Uighur independence and India’s sovereignty.

Earlier, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi termed China’s move to honor the military commander in this way as ‘regrettable’. The 2022 Winter Olympics are to be held in Beijing, the capital of China, from February 4 to 22.

“The in-charge of the Indian Embassy in Beijing will not attend the opening or closing ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics,” Bagchi said in a weekly press briefing. Asked about China felicitating the Galwan Valley commander of the PLA with the Winter Olympic torch, Bagchi said, “We have seen reports on the issue.” It is a matter of regret that China chose to politicize an event like the Olympics.

Let us inform that on 15 June 2020, the regiment commander of the PLA involved in the conflict in Galvan Valley has been chosen by Beijing as the torch bearer of the Winter Olympics. The border dispute in eastern Ladakh escalated after the conflict in the Galwan Valley on 15 June 2020. In this struggle 20 soldiers of the Indian Army were martyred. In February last year, China officially acknowledged that five of its military officers and soldiers were martyred.

After this action of China, India also presented its side in a meeting at the UNSC. Indian diplomats said, I want to remind you that India always seeks a peaceful solution to bring stability through dialogue in the region and outside. The spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs also responded on many other issues.

On China’s treatment with 17-year-old Meeram Taroun of Arunachal Pradesh, he said that we want to say that we have taken up this matter with China. The matter has also been handled at the army level. You may contact Military Headquarters for further clarifications.