Being an Olympian requires not only immense physical talent but incredible psychological control as well

Athletes who compete in the Olympics are often seen as the epitome of superior human prowess combined with incredible physical and mental strength. And why at the ongoing 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, it’s hard not to be impressed by the stupendous talent-determination of players competing from around the world.

How does one become an Olympic athlete? Being an Olympian requires not only immense physical talent, but incredible psychological control as well. Sports psychologists have spent decades identifying the key psychological factors driving the world’s greatest athletes to the height of their prowess. Players who demonstrate a high level of passion and commitment to their sport.

They tend to believe more in their abilities than the average person – which can protect them from the negative effects of stress. During competition, players must control their emotions and attention effectively to ensure the best performance. Not keeping their emotions under control can affect their performance under pressure. Gymnast Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the US women’s team and the All Round Finals to focus on her mental health showed the world how important it is for athletes to understand and be aware of their emotional and psychological needs.

But how does discipline develop? It is okay that genetics plays a big role in shaping an elite athlete, but life experiences and environmental factors are also very important. Self-confidence and self-confidence are developed through experience and the constant support of others. Studies show that a conducive environment that fosters a player’s free will, emotional expression, and independent response is essential for strengthening the psychological aspect of players.

-Thomas Hannan, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Griffithy University The Conversation, Brisbane (Australia)





