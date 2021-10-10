bel jobs: BEL Jobs 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited Recruitment Trainee and Project Engineer, get good salary – Bell Recruitment 2021 Apply Now for Trainee and Project Engineer posts, check details
Highlights
- Bell Recruitment 2021 notification issued.
- Trainees and project engineers will get good salaries.
- Apply by October 27.
A total of 88 vacancies will be filled through BEL Recruitment Drive. The deadline to submit an online application is October 27 or earlier. Candidates can apply in the prescribed format by carefully reading the required information given here. Below is a direct link to the Bell Recruitment 2021 notification.
Vacancy Details (BEL Vacancy 2021 Details)
Trainee Engineer-I – Total 55 posts
Electronics – 33 posts
Mechanical – 22 posts
Project Engineer – Total 33 posts
Electronics – 16 posts
Mechanical – 17 posts
Who can apply?
Four years BE or B.Tech in related trade from any recognized University. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
Age range
Maximum age limit on 1 October 2021
Trainee Engineer Post – 25 years
Project Engineer – 28 years
BEL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee
The application fee is Rs.500 for Project Engineer and Rs.200 for Trainee Engineer. Candidates in PWD, SC and ST categories are exempted from paying application fee.
Monthly salary
Trainee Engineer post – up to Rs. 25000 in first year, Rs. 28000 in second year and Rs. 31000 in third year
Project Engineer – Rs. 35000 in first year, Rs. 40000 in second year, Rs. 45000 in third year and Rs. 50000 in fourth year.
Do you know how to apply?
Eligible candidates click on the Careers tab on the homepage of BEL official website www.belindia.in. Click on the application link here and complete the registration process. Now fill the application form and pay the application fee. Keep a hard copy with you for future reference.
Hour Recruitment 2021 Notification
Advertising-Bilingual-06-10-2021-PK
Link to apply online
Official website
