bel jobs: BEL Jobs 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited Recruitment Trainee and Project Engineer, get good salary – Bell Recruitment 2021 Apply Now for Trainee and Project Engineer posts, check details

BEL Jobs 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited Recruitment Trainee and Project Engineer

Highlights Bell Recruitment 2021 notification issued.

Trainees and project engineers will get good salaries.

Apply by October 27.

BEL Recruitment 2021:Bharat Electronics Limited has invited applications for the posts of Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer. Recruitment of eligible candidates will be on temporary basis for Panchkula unit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through BEL official website www.bel-india.in.



A total of 88 vacancies will be filled through BEL Recruitment Drive. The deadline to submit an online application is October 27 or earlier. Candidates can apply in the prescribed format by carefully reading the required information given here. Below is a direct link to the Bell Recruitment 2021 notification.

Vacancy Details (BEL Vacancy 2021 Details)

Trainee Engineer-I – Total 55 posts

Electronics – 33 posts

Mechanical – 22 posts

Project Engineer – Total 33 posts

Electronics – 16 posts

Mechanical – 17 posts

Who can apply?

Four years BE or B.Tech in related trade from any recognized University. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

Age range

Maximum age limit on 1 October 2021

Trainee Engineer Post – 25 years

Project Engineer – 28 years

BEL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

The application fee is Rs.500 for Project Engineer and Rs.200 for Trainee Engineer. Candidates in PWD, SC and ST categories are exempted from paying application fee.

Monthly salary

Trainee Engineer post – up to Rs. 25000 in first year, Rs. 28000 in second year and Rs. 31000 in third year

Project Engineer – Rs. 35000 in first year, Rs. 40000 in second year, Rs. 45000 in third year and Rs. 50000 in fourth year.

Do you know how to apply?

Eligible candidates click on the Careers tab on the homepage of BEL official website www.belindia.in. Click on the application link here and complete the registration process. Now fill the application form and pay the application fee. Keep a hard copy with you for future reference.

Hour Recruitment 2021 Notification

Advertising-Bilingual-06-10-2021-PK

Link to apply online

Official website