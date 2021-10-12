BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Engineer Posts before 27 October. Check here for latest updates

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) Has released a notification for the recruitment of Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer posts. all interested candidates BEL Recruitment 2021 You can apply online for the post through the official website on or before 27 October. The application process for recruitment to these posts has been started from October 6.

According to the official notification, a total of 88 posts are to be recruited through this process. In which, 55 posts of Trainee Engineer-I and 33 posts of Project Engineer-I are included. Trainee Engineer will be initially engaged for one year, which can be extended for three years depending upon the requirement and performance. At the same time, the Project Engineer will be appointed for the first two years, which can be extended for a maximum period of four years.

Railway Recruitment 2021: Recruitment is being done on these posts in Railways, 10th pass can also apply

Selected candidates for the post of Trainee Engineer will be given a salary of up to Rs 25000 per month in the first year. Whereas, in the second year, you will get a salary of Rs 28000 and in the third year up to Rs 31000 per month. At the same time, the selected candidates for the post of Project Engineer will be given a salary of Rs 35000 per month in the first year. Whereas, in the second year, Rs 40,000, in the third year Rs 45000 and in the fourth year up to Rs 50,000 a month will be given.

UPPCS: UPPCS has issued admit card for recruitment to these posts, download like this, exam centers have been built in these cities

For Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts, the candidate should have BE/B.Tech degree in Electronics or Mechanical from a recognized Institute or University. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should not be more than 25 years for recruitment to the post of Trainee Engineer and 28 years for recruitment to the post of Project Engineer. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

All interested and eligible candidates can apply online for recruitment to these posts on the official website of Bharat Electronics Limited at register.cbtexams.in/BEL/Panchkula/ by 27 October. For the post of Project Engineer, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs.500. Whereas, for the post of Trainee Engineer, the application fee will be Rs 200. Check official website for more details.