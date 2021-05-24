BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts





BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts.The candidates can confer with this notification to verify eligibility, vital dates, expertise, choice, wage and different particulars right here.

BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Restricted (BEL) has launched a notification for recruitment to the put up of Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer beneath the Ministry of Defence, requires the next personnel on a contract foundation for its Strategic Communication and Unmanned Techniques SBU, Bengaluru Complicated. candidates can apply to the posts on or earlier than 9 June 2021.

Essential Dates:

Final date for submission of software: 9 June 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars

Trainee Engineer – I – 6 Posts

Project Engineer -I – 3 Posts

BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards

Instructional Qualification:

Trainee Engineer – I – BE/B.Tech/B.Sc-Engg (4 Years) in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering.

Project Engineer -I – BE/B. Tech/B.Sc. Engg. (4 Years)/ME/M.Tech in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict

Trainee Engineer – I – 25 years

Project Engineer -I – 28 years

BEL Recruitment 2021 Wage

Trainee Engineer – I – Rs. 25,000/- per thirty days for the first Yr of engagement, Rs. 28,000/- per thirty days for the 2nd 12 months and Rs. 31,000/- per thirty days for the third 12 months respectively.

Project Engineer -I – Rs. 35,000/- per thirty days for the first Yr of engagement, Rs. 40,000/- per thirty days for the 2nd 12 months, Rs. 45, 000/- per thirty days for the third 12 months and Rs. 50, 000/- per thirty days for the 4th 12 months respectively.

The way to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021

Candidate can apply for these posts via offline mode by sending purposes to the MANAGER(HR/SC&US), Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli, Bangalore – 560013 on or earlier than 9 June 2021.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Software Payment

Trainee Engineer – I: Rs. 200/-

Project Engineer – I: Rs. 500/-