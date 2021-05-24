BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts
BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @bel-india.in for Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer Posts.The candidates can confer with this notification to verify eligibility, vital dates, expertise, choice, wage and different particulars right here.
BEL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Electronics Restricted (BEL) has launched a notification for recruitment to the put up of Trainee Engineer and Project Engineer beneath the Ministry of Defence, requires the next personnel on a contract foundation for its Strategic Communication and Unmanned Techniques SBU, Bengaluru Complicated. candidates can apply to the posts on or earlier than 9 June 2021.
Essential Dates:
- Final date for submission of software: 9 June 2021
BEL Recruitment 2021 Emptiness Particulars
- Trainee Engineer – I – 6 Posts
- Project Engineer -I – 3 Posts
BEL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Standards
Instructional Qualification:
- Trainee Engineer – I – BE/B.Tech/B.Sc-Engg (4 Years) in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering.
- Project Engineer -I – BE/B. Tech/B.Sc. Engg. (4 Years)/ME/M.Tech in Aerospace/Aeronautical Engineering.
BEL Recruitment 2021 Age Restrict
- Trainee Engineer – I – 25 years
- Project Engineer -I – 28 years
BEL Recruitment 2021 Wage
- Trainee Engineer – I – Rs. 25,000/- per thirty days for the first Yr of engagement, Rs. 28,000/- per thirty days for the 2nd 12 months and Rs. 31,000/- per thirty days for the third 12 months respectively.
- Project Engineer -I – Rs. 35,000/- per thirty days for the first Yr of engagement, Rs. 40,000/- per thirty days for the 2nd 12 months, Rs. 45, 000/- per thirty days for the third 12 months and Rs. 50, 000/- per thirty days for the 4th 12 months respectively.
Obtain BEL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Right here
Software Type
Official Web site
The way to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021
Candidate can apply for these posts via offline mode by sending purposes to the MANAGER(HR/SC&US), Bharat Electronics Ltd, Jalahalli, Bangalore – 560013 on or earlier than 9 June 2021.
BEL Recruitment 2021 Software Payment
Trainee Engineer – I: Rs. 200/-
Project Engineer – I: Rs. 500/-
#BEL #Recruitment #Notification #belindiain #Trainee #Engineer #Project #Engineer #Posts