Belarus announces joint air defense training with Russia amid flurry of strikes in southern Ukraine



Belarus announced on Tuesday that it would hold joint air defense exercises with Russia this week as Ukraine’s war took a turn for the worse.

Belarus’s Defense Ministry said in a telegram post that its air defense forces would be engaged in training of joint personnel from April 26 “with the air force and air defense officials of the western military district of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation”. -29.

The training is expected to cover areas of defense strategy, capability and planning collaboration.

Russia has relied heavily on missile strikes in Ukraine’s more than two-month-long war, with defense officials estimating more than 1,670 strikes since the war began on February 24.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on NATO to impose a no-fly zone or send fighter jets to counter Russian missile barriers.

But defense officials have previously argued that most of Russia’s missiles were launched from surface to sky platforms – rendering a no-fly zone ineffective.

Russia appears to be changing tactics, a senior defense official told reporters last week, adding that there have been more air-to-surface attacks in eastern and southern Ukraine as their campaign has intensified.

“Normally, we see Russian pilots feeling exhausted,” the official said, adding that they often fired without crossing any borders and did not stay in Ukrainian airspace for long. “But they are using again, as part of this constructive activity, they are using fixed-wing bombers in support of what they are trying to do on the ground.”

The United States and NATO have refused to send direct aircraft to Ukraine but have instead agreed to send equipment to strengthen Kiev’s air defenses.

A senior official said more than 20 additional aircraft had been found in Ukraine’s defense in the past three weeks with the help of NATO allies.

And additional air defense systems have been deployed through the latest U.S. security packages.

NATO countries and other allies called on Germany on Tuesday to discuss what more could be done to help Ukraine, as officials warned that a second Russian attack could be more brutal than the first.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry claims that Russia has lost 184 aircraft since the attack began, but these figures have not been verified.