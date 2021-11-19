Belarus Clears Migrant Camp, Easing Border Standoff With Poland
BRUZGI, Belarus – Belarusian authorities on Thursday removed a large flashpoint that created tension in Europe at a time when thousands of migrants were living across the main border in Poland, living in cold and increasingly degraded conditions.
The area, nicknamed “Jungle” by the migrants – a few days ago – was trying to cover the place of violent clashes between asylum seekers with a razor wire and was blown up by Polish security forces with water cannons – quickly turned into rubbish, abandoned tents. And smoldering fire.
The clearing of the camps eased the immediate plight of the migrants living in the open air in miserable conditions, as Belarusian authorities moved them into a larger warehouse. And the European Union has put pressure on the growing border, fearing it will be breached by a new wave of migrants, although Western leaders – and Poland – are doubtful approaching an unstable standoff. .
Belarussian President Alexander G. Lukashenko was also thrown into a dilemma: what to do with all those who lured Belarus, but those who were prevented from entering Europe, are rapidly becoming a heavy burden on our country?
Zhana Ahmed, a 26-year-old Iraqi Kurd who spent about $ 5,000 to cross the border into Poland, was only a short distance from joining the European Union, vowing to stay in Belarus “until I die” until he enters Europe. .
German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Mr. Speaking to Lukashenko, he took the initiative in trying to find a diplomatic way out of the crisis, but did not give any indication that his welcome to immigrants in 2015 would be repeated. Millions poured into Germany.
On Thursday, Belarusian guards escorted by Kalashnikov rifles, dressed in black balaclavas, escorted the migrants away from the border, leaving them stranded on the border. Hundreds of other sites were cleared and moved to the warehouse on Wednesday.
By late night, there was a vast temporary settlement with thousands of people eager to enter the European Union, it had become a terribly quiet wasteland. In recent weeks, the remains of migrants’ attempts to sneak in or penetrate Poland have been scattered on the ground – rubber boots, pruning shears, a saw, a crow and tools for survival in the freezing forest scattered along the border.
Despite leaving the border area to seek refuge from the bitter cold in warehouses, many migrants have expressed hope that they will still go to Europe and, failing that, will settle in Belarus instead of returning home, which is for many. Iraq.
Yuri Karayev, an aide to Mr Lukashenko, who represents the border region around Grodno, declined to answer questions about what is now reserved for migrants because they have lost control of the forested land they have occupied for weeks – but do not want to go to Europe.
Poland, backed by fellow EU members, has shown no signs of cracking down on migrants trying to enter the country. “By defending our borders, we are protecting the whole of Europe,” the Polish prime minister told a German newspaper.
Under the hazy darkness of November, the phalanx of Polish troops formed on Thursday around the Bruzzi border crossing, which still has water cannons – used on Tuesday to repel a push by migrants from Belarus towards Poland. The government in Warsaw had repeatedly portrayed immigrants as aggressors, but they had now suddenly disappeared, at least in sight.
Polish officials said on Thursday that they had recorded 501 attempts to cross the border from Belarus in the past 24 hours and reiterated Warsaw’s daily claim that Belarussian security officials had tried to break the border with key groups of migrants. Immigrants give a contradictory account of whether their raids in Poland, almost all failed, were aided by Belarus.
Unlike Belarus, Poland has banned all journalists and aid workers from crossing the border, making it impossible to assess the veracity of their often contentious allegations.
A red and white Polish flag fluttered near an abandoned migrant shelter made of pine tree branches, on a dirt track on the Belarusian side of the border a few hundred yards from the Bruzzi crossing. There is still a campfire burning outside the shelter, where freshly cut logs were laid out as if preparing for a long siege.
European group Mr. The withdrawal of migrants, described by Lukashenko as the forerunner of the “hybrid war”, is likely to reduce border tensions, although it is unclear for how long.
A group of seven leading industrial powers condemned the Belarussian leader in a statement on Thursday, accusing him of “orchestrating illegal immigration across his borders.”
For the time being, most of the migrants are housed in warehouses – less than a mile from the Bruzzi border crossing – they say they have no intention of returning home.
On Thursday, an Iraqi repatriation flight departed from the Belarussian capital, Minsk, carrying hundreds of migrants who had been barred from entering the European bloc. The plane, a Boeing 747 operated by Iraqi Airways, a national carrier, landed at Erbil in Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region on Thursday evening and then flew to Baghdad.
Many Iraqis are still trapped in the warehouse, however, they say they have no plans to return to Iraq in the future.
“I will stay here for a few months or years, and if they try to send me to Iraq, I will go back to the jungle,” said the Iraqi Kurd, Suleiman Saba, who arrived at the warehouse with dirty clothes and plastic bags with clean blankets. Belarusian air workers.
Another Iraqi Kurd, Dalia Ahmed, said she had been desperate to leave the border camp since Tuesday, when her two young children were hit by freezing water from Polish water cannons and shivered overnight.
“Perhaps the pope will help us to get to Europe,” she said, noting the wild rumors circulating among airlift migrants to Germany and the hope that the Vatican’s possible intervention would help the pious Catholic Poland.
Mr. Saba said he agreed to leave the border camp on Thursday after hearing baseless rumors that Germany would soon take people out of the warehouse, believing that leaving the camp was the best way to get a ticket.
Belarusian security officials said they did not use force to force people to leave the border, but made it clear that “if you do not leave on your own, you will be forced to leave.”
Masood Mahdi, 35, who spent 11 days in the “jungle” with his pregnant wife and young daughter, was enough to get out of the cold. “We were living worse than dogs,” he said as he walked to the warehouse.
“It was impossible last night,” he continued. “It was raining and freezing and we had to leave.”
However, Mr Mahdi said he did not want to return to Iraqi Kurdistan. He wanted to go to Germany. “If I am sent back to Iraq, I will commit suicide,” he said.
Mark Santora And Anatole Magdziarz Report contributions from Warsaw; And Jane Araf From Baghdad and Sangar KhalilFrom Erbil, Iraq.
