Belarus Clears Migrant Camp, Easing Border Standoff With Poland

Despite leaving the border area to seek refuge from the bitter cold in warehouses, many migrants have expressed hope that they will still go to Europe and, failing that, will settle in Belarus instead of returning home, which is for many. Iraq.

Yuri Karayev, an aide to Mr Lukashenko, who represents the border region around Grodno, declined to answer questions about what is now reserved for migrants because they have lost control of the forested land they have occupied for weeks – but do not want to go to Europe.

Poland, backed by fellow EU members, has shown no signs of cracking down on migrants trying to enter the country. “By defending our borders, we are protecting the whole of Europe,” the Polish prime minister told a German newspaper.

Under the hazy darkness of November, the phalanx of Polish troops formed on Thursday around the Bruzzi border crossing, which still has water cannons – used on Tuesday to repel a push by migrants from Belarus towards Poland. The government in Warsaw had repeatedly portrayed immigrants as aggressors, but they had now suddenly disappeared, at least in sight.

Updated November 18, 2021, 12:10 PM ET

Polish officials said on Thursday that they had recorded 501 attempts to cross the border from Belarus in the past 24 hours and reiterated Warsaw’s daily claim that Belarussian security officials had tried to break the border with key groups of migrants. Immigrants give a contradictory account of whether their raids in Poland, almost all failed, were aided by Belarus.