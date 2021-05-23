Belarus Forces Down Ryanair Flight Carrying Journalist

MOSCOW — The strongman president of Belarus despatched a fighter jet to intercept a European airliner touring by the nation’s airspace on Sunday and ordered the aircraft to land within the capital, Minsk, the place a distinguished opposition journalist aboard was then seized, upsetting worldwide outrage.

The beautiful gambit by Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, a brutal and erratic chief who has clung to energy regardless of big protests in opposition to his authorities final 12 months, was condemned by European officers, who in contrast it to hijacking. It underscored that with the assist of President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, Mr. Lukashenko is ready to go to extraordinary lengths to repress dissent.

The Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius, Lithuania, carrying some 170 passengers — amongst them the journalist, Roman Protasevich, 26 — was flying over Belarus when Belarusian air site visitors controllers notified its pilots of “a possible safety menace on board” and directed the aircraft to divert to Minsk, the Eire-based airline mentioned in a press release.