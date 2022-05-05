Belarus leader, on day 71 of Russia-Ukraine war, says he didn’t think it would ‘drag on this way’



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus and Putin’s ally, said on Thursday that he did not expect Russia to invade Ukraine.

Lukashenko, in an interview with The Associated Press, claimed that he was doing “everything” to end the war, although Moscow has been using Belarus as a springboard for the conflict since February 24 and is now in its 71st day.

“I’m not concerned about whether this was planned, as the Russians said, or how I felt. I want to stress once again, I think this operation has dragged on,” Lukashenko said.

“We clearly do not accept any war. We have done and are doing everything now to prevent a war. Thank you very much, talks have started between me, Ukraine and Russia,” he continued.

“But why is Ukraine, with a war going on in its territory, military action, people dying – why is Ukraine not interested in this discussion?” Lukashenko asked.

Lukashenko said the use of nuclear weapons would be “unacceptable”, but did not say whether Russia had any such plans.

“The use of nuclear weapons alone is unacceptable because it is right next to us – we are not on the other side of the ocean like the United States. It is unacceptable because who knows if our ground ball can fly out of orbit,” Lukashenko told the Associated Press. “Whether Russia is able to do that – this is a question you have to ask the Russian leadership.”

Russia deployed troops in Belarusian territory on the pretext of military exercises and then sent them to Ukraine as part of the offensive.

Lukashenko publicly backed the operation, alleging in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in early March that Ukraine had planned to invade Belarus and that Moscow had prevented it. He said he had brought a map to show Putin where the alleged attack was supposed to take place, but did not provide further evidence.

On Wednesday, the Belarusian military announced a snap drill that told Ukraine it was “ready” for any participation of its troops in the war. However, Lukashenko assured Thursday that the exercise did not threaten anyone.

“We are not threatening anyone and we are not going to threaten and we will not threaten. Moreover, we cannot threaten – we know who opposes us, so it is not in the interest of the Belarusian state to start a kind of conflict here, a kind of war.” Can sleep in peace. ”

