Belarus may enter Ukraine fight, actress calls Zelenskyy ‘a true leader’

Belarus is entering the war? – A senior U.S. intelligence official says Belarus is expected to send troops to Ukraine by Monday to fight Russia. Continue reading.

Russia Verification Russia’s role in the UN is being re-examined, and the Ukrainian president has demanded that Moscow withdraw its vote. Continue reading.

‘Fearless’ vs. Stupid – Pictures of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Ukrainian soil help his countrymen fight a strong confrontation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Continue reading.

Ukrainian-American support – Residents of New Jersey rallied to support men and women fighting against Russian forces. Continue reading.

Mask-free – Cover face is now optional for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday. Continue reading.

Politics

Cotton – Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Arch., Repeatedly asked ABC’s George Stefanopoulos to reprimand former President Trump. Continue reading.

McCarthy vs. Putin – House Minority Leader Representative Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, described Vladimir Putin as “reckless, wicked and dangerous.” Continue reading.

Trump’s choice – Former President Donald Trump easily won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination at the CPAC rally. Continue reading.

Asking for consent – All but one of the main candidates in Ohio’s GOP showdown have spotted their support for Donald Trump. Continue reading.

Sotu focused – Presidential Press Secretary Jane Sackie did not respond to Biden’s allegations of mental retardation but focused on Biden’s State of the Union address. Continue reading.

Media

Gordon Chang – Author Gordon Ji Chang warns that President Biden’s lack of action against Russia will help China’s efforts to “marginalize the United States.” Continue reading.

NATO strengthens – Dame Karen Pierce, Britain’s ambassador to the United States, said Vladimir Putin’s aggressive and “unstable” behavior had strengthened NATO allies. Continue reading.

Fossil Fuels – Republic of Dan Cranesch, R-Texas says a long war over fossil fuels has enabled Russia to invade Ukraine. Continue reading.

Ukrainian Will – As the fifth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine unfolds, Ukrainian civilians are determined to fight for their families, their homes and their freedom. Continue reading.

Biden Blast – Former Pentagon Chief of Staff Cash Patel denounces President Biden for “massive leadership failure” Continue reading.

Opinions

Nikki Haley – The heroism of the people and leadership of Ukraine is inspiring the free world to support their cause. Continue reading.

Rebecca Grant – President Volodymyr Zelensky is winning the social media battle. Continue reading.

Dave McCormick – Russia has launched an unprovoked aggression in Ukraine, driven by Vladimir Putin’s decades-old desire to rebuild the Soviet Union. Continue reading.

Katie MCFerland – Everyone is obviously focused on how to end Putin’s occupation of Ukraine. Continue reading.

Thomas Pyle – Over the past year, Americans across the country have been financially disadvantaged by policies made outside of Washington, D.C. Continue reading.

Rooftop Release: Day 99: Like most Americans, I see Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in real time. For me, there is an idea that we knew it was going to come, it was going to happen. Continue reading.

Follow up with Gadget Clock pastor Corey Brooks every day to check in with a new one Roof opening.

In other news

‘A True Leader’ – Actress Katherine Winnick may have been born in Canada, but with her heart and homeland in Ukraine. Continue reading.

Kirsty’s Controversy – Kirsty Ali will pray for Ukraine after being embroiled in a social media feud with her former “Dancing with the Stars” partner Max Chamerkovsky. Continue reading.

Frankel’s plan for Ukraine – Bethany Frankel is trying to get to Ukraine during the country’s war with Russia. Continue reading.

Madonna: ‘meaningless’ – Madonna calls on social media to stop “Russia’s invasion of meaningless and greedy Ukraine”. Continue reading.

Royal support – Megan Merkel and Prince Harry reaffirmed their support for Ukraine as they accepted an award at the NAACP Awards on Saturday night. Continue reading.

Fox Weather

How do you feel around you? Continue reading.

Last word

“There are two things that stop the war. The credible threat of power and leverage.”

– Fame. Dan Cransh

