Belarus-Poland Clash Spills Into U.N. Security Council
Growing barriers to immigration in Belarus and barred from entering Poland and Lithuania spread to the UN Security Council on Thursday, with Western members accusing Belarus of orchestrating the crisis and Russia denouncing its actions as cynical.
Britain, Estonia, France, Norway, the United States and incoming members of the council, Albania, issued a statement at the conclusion of the council meeting, calling it “an orchestrated instrumentation of human beings whose lives and well-being are at stake.” Belarus is threatened by political motives.
He said that the dictatorial leader of Belarus, Alexander G. Lukashenko’s goal is to “destabilize the external borders of neighboring countries and the European Union and divert attention from its own growing human rights violations.”
Estonian Ambassador Sven Jगेrgensen, speaking outside the Security Council, described Mr Lukashenko’s behavior as “unacceptable” and said “a strong international response and co-operation is needed to hold Belarus accountable.”
Thousands of migrants, mostly from the Middle East, have recently fled to Belarus in hopes of reaching the European Union, but Poland and Lithuania have been barred from doing so by EU member states. Thousands are stranded on the Polish border.
The Security Council requested that in addition to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s ongoing inspections in Belarus, that it monitor Russia’s compliance with “the steps required by the IAEA Board”.
Anticipating the criticism, Russia’s deputy ambassador, Dmitry Polinsky, told reporters before the start of the Security Council session that the EU’s portrayal of Belarus as a “criminal” was an attempt by the bloc to cover up its own brutality in keeping immigrants out.
“The story they will propagate to you is that Belarus is responsible for this crisis, Belarus is using migrants as a tool of war,” Mr Palinski said.
“We are aware of what is going on at the border,” he said. “It simply came to our notice then. There are people who have come to Belarus legally and who want to enter EU countries. They are not allowed to cross the border, they are being pushed across the border, they are being prosecuted, they are being beaten. “
Mr Polinsky said the EU’s role in dealing with migrants was “absolutely shameful and a complete violation of any possible international convention.”
Asked if Russia and Belarus were cooperating to bring Belarusian migrants to the EU’s eastern border, he said, “No wonder.”
