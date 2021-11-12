Belarus-Poland Clash Spills Into U.N. Security Council

Growing barriers to immigration in Belarus and barred from entering Poland and Lithuania spread to the UN Security Council on Thursday, with Western members accusing Belarus of orchestrating the crisis and Russia denouncing its actions as cynical.

Britain, Estonia, France, Norway, the United States and incoming members of the council, Albania, issued a statement at the conclusion of the council meeting, calling it “an orchestrated instrumentation of human beings whose lives and well-being are at stake.” Belarus is threatened by political motives.

He said that the dictatorial leader of Belarus, Alexander G. Lukashenko’s goal is to “destabilize the external borders of neighboring countries and the European Union and divert attention from its own growing human rights violations.”

Estonian Ambassador Sven Jगेrgensen, speaking outside the Security Council, described Mr Lukashenko’s behavior as “unacceptable” and said “a strong international response and co-operation is needed to hold Belarus accountable.”