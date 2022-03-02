World

Belarus President Lukashenko appears to stand in front of map of planned Moldova-state invasion: reports

2 days ago
According to the report, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stood in front of a map showing that Moldova was planning to invade the isolated state of Transnistria, during a meeting that was broadcast in the country.

Lukashenko, an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, and, according to The Hill, allowed Putin to deploy Russian troops on the Belarusian-Ukrainian border before launching a joint military exercise.

Belarus is also reportedly ready to send troops to Ukraine to help the Russians.

“At today’s Security Council meeting, Lukashenko showed what a real attack map looks like,” said a Belarusian journalist. Tadeus Gikjan Tweeted Tuesday. “It shows that Ukraine’s military installations were destroyed by missiles from Belarus, the direction of the attack (everything except Odessa-Transnistria agreed). Also, Ukraine is divided into 4 sectors.”

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko watches a military exercise with Russian President Vladimir Putin via video conference on February 19, 2022.

Moldova, a fellow former Soviet state, is located on the southern border of Ukraine.

Refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine arrive in Palanquin, Moldova, on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

The map shows the movements of troops, some of which have already happened and some have not, including an attack on Transnistria, an area controlled by pro-Russian separatists from Odessa, Ukraine. There is already a Russian military presence there.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the right, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko left a joint news conference after their talks on Friday, February 18, 2022, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

The Moldovan government has not exercised any authority in the region since 1992, but according to The Hill, it is internationally recognized as part of Moldova.

The Moldovan government has welcomed thousands of Ukrainian refugees since the Russian invasion.


