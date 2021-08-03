Belarus Sprinter Becomes an Unlikely Dissident

Ms. Timanovskaya is an unlikely dissident. Born in eastern Belarus, she said she was partially deaf as a child and underwent several operations until her hearing was restored at the age of 12.

It was then that she was allowed to start physical education classes. Soon her teachers realized that she had a knack for running and jumping. At 15, relatively late for an elite athlete, she was sent to a special training school for Olympic hopefuls. By 18 years old, she represented Belarus at competitions in Great Britain, Italy, Poland, Qatar and Sweden.

When protests erupted last fall after Belarusian strongman Aleksandr G. Lukashenko claimed victory in a widely contested election, Timanovskaya did not protest along with the hundreds of thousands of others. She mostly continued her grueling preparations for Tokyo, training from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or 3 p.m. with her husband, a former runner.

“Yes, there have been protests,” she said. “I saw what was happening on TV and I was very worried. It was very difficult for me, and I even had to take a two week break because I was distracted by it all. I did not train because it was very hard.

As the government cracked down on protests, around 1,000 athletes signed an open letter calling for new elections and an end to the torture and arrests of peaceful protesters. As a result, 35 athletes and coaches were expelled from the national team.

Updated August 3, 2021, 8:55 a.m. ET

Ms. Timanovskaya was not one of them.

“I just wanted to prepare for the Olympics,” she said. “I didn’t sign anything, so no one would bother me.”

When she arrives in Tokyo for her first Olympic Games, she is amazed to see that she has entered the 4×400-meter relay in addition to her event, the 200-meter. She frantically tried to reach her coaches and the delegation, but when no one answered her calls, she fumed on Instagram.