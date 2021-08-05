Belarus Sprinter’s Defection Sheds Light on Dictator’s Control

When Belarusian Olympic officials came to Kristina Timanovskaya’s bedroom after the sprinter publicly complained about her coaches, the national team leader made it clear that they had an order for her to return home – and it came from above.

This is because, like many other things in Belarus, sport is a family business. This family belongs to President Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, who has reigned over authoritarian power in this Eastern European country for 27 years.

Ms Timanovskaya refused and defected in an Olympic scandal reminiscent of the Cold War. On Wednesday, she arrived in Poland, which had offered her and her husband political asylum.

His situation, however, has brought to light an anachronistic dictatorship where no sphere of life can escape politics, and the ruling family increasingly ruthlessly suppresses any outburst of dissent.