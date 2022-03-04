Belarusian Paralympic athlete ‘disappointed’ with IPC’s decision, says it’s against org’s ‘code of ethics’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Two-time Belarusian Paralympic champion Svetlana Sakhanenka says she thinks it is wrong for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to ban Belarusian and Russian athletes from the Paralympic Games.

Skier won a bronze at the 2018 Pyongyang Games in the 15-kilometer free visual impairment and the 1.5-kilometer sprint classical visual impairment and the 6-kilometer visual impairment. When he thought he would be able to compete in the upcoming games, the IPC reversed the course and banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from the game.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“For me, the IPC’s decision is incomprehensible and now I realize that as an athlete I am totally vulnerable,” Sakhanenka told Sky Sports through a translator. “You know I have been training for four years and we actually follow the rules of the IPC and its handbook and its policies.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“And we actually think that for some political reason depriving us of the possibility of competing, some political situation is not consistent with the code of ethics of the IPC handbook.”

Russian and Belarusian athletes have either been banned from competing or are being forced to compete under a neutral flag because of Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

“We just do our own thing, we’re just training and competing and we’re definitely very frustrated with the situation because all this politics actually interferes with our work,” he said.

Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian athletes die during the attack

“If we can really change this political situation, we will do our best if we have this job, but unfortunately nothing really depends on us. This is a big pressure for all athletes and we are just scared of our future.”

The IPC announced on Thursday that Russian and Belarusian athletes would no longer be allowed to participate because protests in other countries were “endangering the viability” of the games.

The IPC released a statement just days after Russian athletes competing under the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) and Belarus confirmed that they were not under their flags and would not be included in their official medal table. .

“Multiple National Paralympic Committees (NPCs), teams and athletes are now threatening not to compete, threatening the effectiveness of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games,” the press release said. “The situation in the Athlete Villages is deteriorating and ensuring the safety of athletes has become unbearable.”

Russia on Thursday condemned the IPC’s decision, calling it “disrespectful”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters: “Of course the situation is terrible. It is a disgrace to the International Paralympic Committee.” “We strongly condemn this decision by the International Paralympic Committee.”

Paulina Dedaj of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.