Belarusian Sprinter Who Feared for Her Safety Is Offered Asylum in Poland
TOKYO – Kristina Timanovskaya, the Belarusian Olympic sprinter who sought protection at a Tokyo airport as her country tried to force her home after the Summer Games, has been offered asylum in Poland.
Ms Timanovskaya, 24, entered the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday and will fly to Warsaw on Wednesday, according to Alexander Opeikin, executive director of the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Fund, a group that opposes the Belarusian government.
Marcin Przydacz, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, confirmed on Twitter that Ms. Timanovskaya had received a humanitarian visa.
Ms Timanovskaya had said she feared for her safety in Belarus after criticizing her coaches and the country’s national committee for signing her up for a relay event she had not trained for.
She was originally scheduled to run the 200 meters, one of her regular races, on Monday, but instead spent the day looking for a new country to settle in.
“She’s fine. She’s a little disappointed because she wanted to continue at the Olympics,” said Opeikin, who has been in contact with Timanovskaya since the events unfolded on Sunday, by telephone.
“She is disappointed not to have been able to participate in the 200 meters today, but she understands the whole situation, she understands her rights, she understands the serious violations of her rights as an athlete, of her human rights”, he declared. “She needs to talk to the whole world about this situation.”
The asylum offer capped nearly 24 hours of drama at the Olympics, where Ms Timanovskaya placed fourth in her 100-meter streak on Friday. She then said on Instagram that her coaches informed her at the last minute that she would have to run the 4x400m relay in place of a team member who had not passed enough doping controls to qualify. for the event.
Although her criticisms focused on sporting decisions, Ms Timanovskaya had good reason to fear being treated as a political dissident in Belarus.
The president of the country’s national Olympic committee is the eldest son of Alexander G. Lukashenko, the strong man who has held power in Belarus for 27 years. He has long sought to quell dissent, including with a brutal crackdown that began a year ago after a contested presidential election.
Mr Lukashenko is not afraid to take drastic measures on the international scene. In May, Belarusian authorities forced a landing of a Ryanair plane bound for Vilnius, Lithuania from Athens, which was carrying Roman Protasevich, a blogger for a website who helped lead protesters anti-government last year.
Even before Ms. Timanovskaya’s case, Belarus had a complicated relationship with the International Olympic Committee. In December, the committee banned Lukashenko and his son from attending the Tokyo Games. A group of athletes said they had suffered political discrimination and imprisonment for speaking out against the government.
The IOC authorized the country to send a 103-member team to the Games because it said it did not want to punish innocent athletes.
At a press conference on Monday morning, Mark Adams, IOC spokesperson, first said Ms Timanovskaya had just gone to the airport with other athletes who had completed their events.
But when told she was taken to the airport when she had not completed her own competitions, he said the IOC was awaiting a report from the Belarusian National Olympic Committee.
In the meantime, he said, journalists “should take my word for it” that Ms. Timanovskaya was protected. Adams said she spoke to Tokyo police as well as officials from the UN High Commissioner for Refugees agency.
Masa Takaya, spokesperson for the Tokyo organizing committee, said Ms Timanovskaya spent Sunday evening at a hotel near Haneda Airport in Tokyo. A spokesman for Haneda police said the department will not speak to foreign reporters.
After posting her complaints on Instagram, Ms Timanovskaya accused the Belarusian Olympic Committee of kidnapping her from the Olympic Village and taking her to the airport.
Belarusian journalists at the Games said they were told Ms Timanovskaya missed a bus meant to transport her to the airport with other athletes who had completed their events. They said she was taken to Haneda Airport in a separate car, accompanied by one of her coaches.
The Belarusian committee said it had withdrawn her from the Games due to her “emotional and psychological state”.
But in a complaint filed with an Olympic sports court by the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Fund, his supporters said they had a copy of an audio recording in which members of the coaching staff told Ms Timanovskaya that she was being pulled from the Games due to her Instagram post.
The complaint said the video offered proof that the Belarusian delegation’s official explanation was “false” and violated its IOC Charter rights to participate in the Games.
“Therefore, this is a case of pure discrimination” against Ms. Timanovskaya for “political reasons,” says the complaint.
Events unfolded chaotically on Sunday evening at Haneda Airport. Athletics officials were stunned to hear Ms Timanovskaya’s statement for the first time in the media.
Sebastian Coe, chairman of the governing body known as World Athletics, managed to wake up the top official of the Belarusian track delegation, who was in Sapporo before the marathon.
According to people familiar with the matter, this official told Mr Coe that Belarusian officials maintained Ms Timanovskaya decided to voluntarily quit the Olympics after being told she would have to run the 4x400m relay in addition to her events. usual.
At the airport on Sunday evening, a Japanese refugee lawyer, Koichi Kodama, said he heard from a group of lawyers that one of them tried to meet Ms Timanovskaya at the airport but s was denied access by the police. Taiga Ishikawa, Member of the Japanese Parliament and Secretary General of her Refugee Committee, also attempted to visit Ms. Timanovskaya but was unable to see her.
It turned out that Ms. Timanovskaya had other options. On Twitter, the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Jansa, said Ms. Timanovskaya was “welcome” to her country. Jakub Kulhanek, the Czech Minister for Foreign Affairs, said his country was also ready to help. Gabrielius Landsbergis, Lithuanian Foreign Minister, said his country had also offered a home to Ms Timanovskaya.
Makiko Inoue and Hisako Ueno contributed to Tokyo reporting. Tomas Dapkus contributed reporting from Vilnius, Lithuania.
#Belarusian #Sprinter #Feared #Safety #Offered #Asylum #Poland
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.