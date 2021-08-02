Belarusian Sprinter Who Feared for Her Safety Is Offered Asylum in Poland

TOKYO – Kristina Timanovskaya, the Belarusian Olympic sprinter who sought protection at a Tokyo airport as her country tried to force her home after the Summer Games, has been offered asylum in Poland.

Ms Timanovskaya, 24, entered the Polish embassy in Tokyo on Monday and will fly to Warsaw on Wednesday, according to Alexander Opeikin, executive director of the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Fund, a group that opposes the Belarusian government.

Marcin Przydacz, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, confirmed on Twitter that Ms. Timanovskaya had received a humanitarian visa.

Ms Timanovskaya had said she feared for her safety in Belarus after criticizing her coaches and the country’s national committee for signing her up for a relay event she had not trained for.