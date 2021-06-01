Belgian Ambassador Whose Wife Slapped a Shop Clerk Is Recalled

SEOUL — The store assistant adopted the ambassador’s spouse out of a Seoul clothes retailer, stopped her on the street and checked the label of her jacket to ensure it had not been shoplifted.

The shopper, Xiang Xueqiu, returned to the shop in a rage, slapping the assistant on the again of the pinnacle and one other within the face. She had not stolen something, however the assault was captured by surveillance footage and led to a police investigation.

The incident was a slow-burning diplomatic flap with weeks of embarrassing headlines. Now the Belgian embassy in Seoul has mentioned it’s going to recall Ms. Xiang’s husband, Ambassador Peter Lescouhier, “in the very best curiosity of our bilateral relations.”

Mr. Lescouhier is scheduled to depart his put up someday this summer time. The bilateral buying and selling relationship between Belgium and South Korea was price greater than 4 billion euros, or almost $5 billion, final yr.