Belgian Port City Grapples With a Flood of Cocaine
Antwerp, Belgium – As a teenager in the 1980’s, Norbert Somers roamed the port of Antwerp, where his father worked as a customs officer. Cycling from the dock and gazing at the ships was a favorite pastime.
Since then, the port has grown into a spacious high-security complex of about 47 square miles, with trucks and cranes handling millions of containers a year. And given the size of the port, Mr. Somers, now head of Belgium Customs’ drug unit in Antwerp, is concerned about one thing: the port is now at the center of a large intercontinental drug-smuggling operation.
“The cocaine tsunami is spreading and spreading across Antwerp and throughout Europe,” he said. Somers said in an interview near the first docks built in the city in the 19th century.
Europe is in the throes of a growing cocaine problem, officials say. Vol
Belgian law enforcement officials say they are overwhelmed as more criminal groups are involved in the drug trade, with increasing levels of cocaine increasing violence. Customs officials in Antwerp are on track to seize 100 tonnes of cocaine this year – up from 66 tonnes in 2020 – more than double the amount seized across the European Union 10 years ago.
Part of the increase in Caesarean section is the result of a coronavirus epidemic, shipping experts said. In the early months of the lockdown, the number of customs and police officers at ports in Latin America was reduced, as well as helping criminal groups freely and forcing them to send large quantities of cocaine.
But according to law enforcement officials and researchers, the epidemic only reinforced the trend that had been going on for years. In Colombia, coca production has continued to rise even after a peace agreement was reached between the government and Colombia’s Revolutionary Armed Forces, or FARC. And according to researchers and law enforcement officials, the Colombian drug cartel has turned to Europe as its primary destination market for cocaine.
According to the European Union’s drug agency, Europe has also become a major transit point for Russia to send drugs to the east and to countries in Asia and the Middle East.
Public health experts and educators say cocaine is being largely unchecked in Europe and is becoming more available and accepted in social circles where it is banned with young users.
“It matches the trends in our society,” said Tom Decorte, a professor of criminology at the University of Ghent. “It’s a stimulus that allows us to work harder, focus more and face things,” he said, describing the opinions of many users in European cities.
Four million adults in the European Union use cocaine, and the use of both crack and powdered cocaine is on the rise, said Joao Matias, an analyst at the European Union’s drug monitoring agency, the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction. So are cocaine-related hospitalizations and deaths.
But another source of concern is the widespread inflow of drug money into the local administrations and economies of cities like Antwerp. The city’s right-wing mayor, Bart de Weaver, said criminals involved in cocaine trafficking are either laundering large sums of money in real estate or using legal businesses as a front.
“Before you know it, they own a part of your city,” said Mr de Weaver.
Antwerp is the only logistics hub through which cocaine is shipped from the Netherlands across Europe – a staging point for cocaine smuggling across the continent, according to Europol.
But the trade has led to an increase in violence in the Netherlands, including the murder of a leading crime journalist on a street in Amsterdam in July. And Antwerp has been rocked by shootings and grenade blasts involving drug gangs. Europol and the United Nations said in a report this year that the increase in shootings, bombings, torture and killings on the continent were a direct result of the “growing market for cocaine”.
“We’re dealing with violence that has a border with brutality,” Eric Jacobs, head of the Judiciary Police in Brussels, told a news conference last month.
This has prompted the mayor of Antwerp, Mr. de Weaver, to launch a war on drugs in his city and call for tougher policies throughout Belgium, although such practices have led to violence in the United States over the past 50 years. , Drug use is not controlled, and is widely known as a failure.
Professor of Criminology Shri. Decorte said increased policing has pushed lower-level criminals out of the market and replaced them with organized crime gangs, which are usually more violent.
“We create incredibly powerful gangs that have money and assets and can corrupt them wherever they want,” said Mr Decorte, who is part of a public health-based organization in Belgium. Approach to drug problem solving without relying on strict enforcement tactics.
Although the number of seizures in Antwerp has skyrocketed, experts are divided over whether this indicates an improvement in cocaine shipment tracking – or whether the shipments are so large.
Customs officials estimate they have seized about 10 percent of the cocaine smuggled into Europe, with major destinations such as Antwerp and Rotterdam. The head of Belgian customs, Christian Vanderbनren, said more cocaine had been seized in Latin American ports before leaving for Antwerp in a Belgian port.
“We’re confiscating a lot, but is it bothering criminals?” Mr. Vanderwaren said. “So much cocaine is leaving you.”
Cocaine is often smuggled into containers with substances such as bananas, orange juice or coffee. Genes and animal skins can also be impregnated with cocaine and then removed to laboratories. Sometimes, smugglers use a tactic known to customs officials as a Trojan horse, hiding in a dock container for drug smuggling. “
Bob Van den Berghe, a senior law enforcement officer at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, said the port of Antwerp is convenient for smuggling because containers are processed quickly at automated terminals, limiting options for customs and police officers to check.
Two dozen trucks were parked at the port’s scanning checkpoint this afternoon. Sitting in front of a large screen, an officer searched for X-ray images of suspicious products in the container. Authorities say they expect another increase in cocaine seizures sent to them for the holiday – a “white Christmas,” the phenomenon is known.
Most of the smugglers in Antwerp are low-level members of the gang, including leaders from Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Morocco or southern Europe, said Manolo Tersago, head of the federal police’s drug division in Antwerp.
Authorities have also discovered a large criminal web operating in Belgium. This year, Belgian and Dutch police disrupted millions of messages on the secure platform Sky ECC, dismantling cocaine smuggling networks in Brussels, searching drug labs and making dozens of arrests across the country.
At the port of Antwerp, the customs inspector, Shri. Somers said it was easy to get overwhelmed by the size of the networks involved in the drug trade.
Corruption was affecting every level of the supply chain: dock workers and crane operators, as well as customs officers and civil servants were being paid to look the other way, he said. The port of Antwerp employs more than 64,000 people and another 80,000 depend on its activities.
“If you look at the number of people involved in the business,” Mr. Somers said, it sometimes feels like “everyone is involved.”
