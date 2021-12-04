Belgian Port City Grapples With a Flood of Cocaine

Public health experts and educators say cocaine is being largely unchecked in Europe and is becoming more available and accepted in social circles where it is banned with young users.

“It matches the trends in our society,” said Tom Decorte, a professor of criminology at the University of Ghent. “It’s a stimulus that allows us to work harder, focus more and face things,” he said, describing the opinions of many users in European cities.

Four million adults in the European Union use cocaine, and the use of both crack and powdered cocaine is on the rise, said Joao Matias, an analyst at the European Union’s drug monitoring agency, the European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction. So are cocaine-related hospitalizations and deaths.

But another source of concern is the widespread inflow of drug money into the local administrations and economies of cities like Antwerp. The city’s right-wing mayor, Bart de Weaver, said criminals involved in cocaine trafficking are either laundering large sums of money in real estate or using legal businesses as a front.

“Before you know it, they own a part of your city,” said Mr de Weaver.

Antwerp is the only logistics hub through which cocaine is shipped from the Netherlands across Europe – a staging point for cocaine smuggling across the continent, according to Europol.