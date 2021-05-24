Believe it or not, a BTS fan’s Suga doll gets stolen by a seagull – deets inside





Effectively, everyone knows BTS has tens of millions of followers the world over. What we didn't know is that the fan base is increasing and it's not simply people. What makes us say that? Effectively, a seagull snatched a BTS fan's Suga doll.

The fan had introduced her Chwitty doll (from the likeness of Suga in "Daechwita") to the ocean however it was snatched away by a seagull. The fan wrote, "Yesterday I went to see the ocean to commemorate the comeback however, my Chwitty…my child that was taken away by a seagull…I hope you reside nicely in Oido Island…"

The fan added, "I had owned a Daechwitty…however now I don't… kekekekeke No however I used to be laborious at work taking pictures and enjoying round however the second I held up my Chwitty, a seagull swooped in and snatched it kekekekekeke My two fingers have been in useless kekeke You who left behind a scarf and went…"

어제 컴백기념 바다 보러갔는데

나으 취티,, 갈매기가 데려간 울 애기,,

오이도에서 잘 살길바라… pic.twitter.com/2Rna6s3vXs — 립립? (@bts_livliv) May 22, 2021

In the meantime, Suga opened up about his battle with despair to Rolling Ston. He stated that the adverse emotions have largely diminished however they do come again sometimes. However he feels he’s a lot better geared up to take care of it.

He stated, “I’m snug now and feeling good, however these types of adverse feelings come and go. So it’s virtually like chilly climate. It might come again in a cycle over a yr, yr and a half.”

He added that he attracts a lot of energy from followers who hearken to his music and get a sense of comfort. He stated it makes him really feel superb. Suga said, “It’s very encouraging. I feel, for anyone, these feelings aren’t one thing that must be hidden. They must be mentioned and expressed. No matter feelings that I could also be feeling, I’m at all times prepared to precise them now, as I used to be earlier than.”

